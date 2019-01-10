You might already know Barnette Holston, though by a different name. He’s better known by his personal style brand, DC Fashion Fool. A local influencer, Holston blogs regularly, posts his best looks on Instagram, and appears on local stations to share style tips.

Asked for his age, the Silver Spring native says he’s “ageless” and that he looks to Tom Ford for style inspiration. Holston spends his days managing projects at National Cooperative Bank—at night, he hops between events around Washington before heading back to his home in 16th Street Heights.

What I’m wearing in this photo

A Michael Kors sweater and Ralph Lauren wool pants, both purchased at Neiman Marcus. The boots are Cole Haan.

Sense of style

“Generally tailored. However, I like bold prints and color. If I go casual it’s an updated casual style.”

What do you wear to interviews or big meetings?

“For big meetings, I’m always in a suit. Although my office is business casual, I prefer a tailored look.”

Favorite item of clothing

Every time Holston buys a new plaid suit, it instantly becomes his favorite, he says.

Go-to local store

Billy Reid. “I have my eye on an exquisite overcoat,” he says. “Also, Paul Stuart—they have great suiting.”

Favorite fashion trend

Tonal looks. “I love that you can use texture in the same color to create a great look.”

Style advice

“Don’t be afraid to experiment with style. Just own it and wear it with confidence.”

Describe DC’s style in three words

“Evolving every day.”

Have a unique sense of style you’d like to share with other Washingtonians? Tag a picture of your favorite outfit on Instagram with #WhatImWearingDC, or email me with “What I’m Wearing” in the subject line. You might be featured next! To read past entries, click here.

