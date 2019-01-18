Where to Brunch on MLK Day Around DC

Looking for a brunch spot on Martin Luther King Day? Many restaurants extend their weekend offerings to Monday, January 21.

Ambar Clarendon

2901 Wilson Blvd., Arlington

Savory pies, dips, and mezze platters are all part of this $34 bottomless Balkan brunch (the whole table must participate). Sparkling wine drinks like peach bellinis and berry mimosas are .25 cents each. Hours: 9:30 AM to 3:30 PM

Bar Deco

717 6th St., NW

Head to this Penn Quarter spot for unlimited mimosas, bloody Marys, and bellinis. The $40 per person deal comes with your choice of an entree like blueberry pancakes or chilaquiles. Hours: 11:30 AM to 3 PM

The Bird

1337 11th St., NW

Monday is the poultry-centric restaurant’s swan song before transforming into a French bistro. Make your way to the final brunch for breakfast tacos or a fried chicken sandwich. Hours: 9 AM to 4 PM

Brookland’s Finest Bar & Kitchen

3126 12th St., NE

Icy temperatures call for hibernation fare like waffles, biscuits and gravy, or the the breakfast burger—think a brunch spread between buns with eggs, bacon, fried pickles, and bloody Mary mayo. Hours: 10 AM to 3 PM

Buena Vida

8407 Ramsey Ave., Silver Spring

Can’t decide between the tacos, tostadas, or barbacoa nachos? No need: the Silver Spring Mexican spot offers limitless small plates and free-flowing margaritas, mimosas, and Bloody Mary’s for $35 per person (must be ordered by the whole table). Hours: 10 AM to 3 PM

Commissary

1443 P. St., NW

Grab a brunch partner and order the breakfast for two ($55) featuring coffee, a pitcher of bloody Marys or mimosas, and an entree of your choice. Go classic for the main course and choose from four combos of eggs and breakfast meats, complete with home fries and toast. Hours: 8 AM to 10 PM

Dyllan’s Raw Bar Grill

1054 31st St., NW

Explore the tinned fish trend at the Georgetown raw bar perched by the C&O Canal. Channel cozy vibes with an amaretto hot chocolate and pancetta baked eggs. Hours: 9 AM to 4:30 PM

Farmers Restaurant Group

Multiple locations in DC, MD, VA

A la carte and buffet brunches are available at all locations of this local American restaurant group. Pile plates with egg scrambles, breakfast jambalaya, and brûléed grapefruit. Hours: Vary by location.

Little Havana

3703 14th St., NW

The Latin-inspired menu features a Cubano with fried yucca, and pancakes to douse with rum syrup. Wash it all down with bottomless mimosas or sangria for $18 per person. Hours: 11 AM to 3 PM

Logan Tavern

1423 P. St., NW

If your long weekend is less about sleeping in and more about another day for activities, go with the unlimited La Colombe Coffee for $3.75. Stay fueled with burgers and Benedicts from a menu that strikes the breakfast-lunch balance. Hours: 10:30 AM to 4 PM

The Pig

1320 14th St., NW

Pig out on a build your own breakfast meat board with options like bacon, prosciutto, and sopressatta. Pork-wild patrons can also go ham on sausage grits or a pork belly benedict. Hours: 10:30 AM to 3 PM

Supra

1205 11th St., NW

The Georgian restaurant is celebrating more than a long weekend—it’s also observing an extended restaurant week. Feast on the three course brunch menu featuring a spread of Eurasian appetizers, your choice of soup or salad, and an entree. Hours: 11:30 AM to 3 PM