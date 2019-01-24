8 Fun Food Events Around DC This Weekend

Welcome to Winter Restaurant Week 2.0. Diners eager to take advantage of $22 lunches and $35 dinners around DC have another chance due to many restaurants offering extensions. Make the most of the bonus week by checking out our food editor’s recommendations for new spots to try, and where to snag a good $22 brunch.

The week may have started with freezing temperatures but you can channel warm Santa Fe vibes at Little Donna’s New Mexican BBQ pop up this Friday and Saturday. Head to Big Bear Cafe for ceviche, carne asada, and cocktails mixed by Red Beard (aka bartender Lukas Smith) from 5 to 9:30 PM.

Tie a flannel around your waist and break out the old Tamagotchi for Bar Deco’s 90’s brunch this Saturday. Pair eggs Benedict with Backstreet Boys and sip a $10 cocktail inspired by Mad Dog 20/20.

Learn how to yield a yanagiba knife at O-Ku’s sushi class this Saturday at 1 PM. A $60 ticket buys budding sushi chefs the course, sake pairings, and a welcome cocktail at the Union Market neighborhood restaurant.

Celebrate the Lunar New Year at Ice Cream Jubilee with six Asian-inspired flavors like matcha green tea and citrus Sichuan peppercorn. Purchase a $16 ticket for tasting parties at all Ice Cream Jubilee locations on Saturday and Sunday. The 1 PM and 2 PM events feature tasting flights with six new flavors and a 16 oz pint for a sweet new year.

Can’t decide between a glass of rosé or a bottle of cider? No need. Homegrown drink companies City Winery and Supreme Core Cider teamed up to create hybrid Ivy City Rosé cider. Celebrate the (almost) end of dry January at Saturday’s Resolution Breakers Ball where $25 tickets include cider and wine tastings, mac and cheese, and live music from 2 to 6 PM.

Two words: Boozy Bee. Can you use it in a sentence? Petworth’s Capitol Cider House is hosting a boozy bee spelling competition (watch out, Scripps) starting at 6 PM. Tickets are $7 for a pour of cider and the chance to be crowned the spelling bee champion.

Local talents Nick Stefanelli of Officina and Himitsu’s Kevin Tien are among the culinary powerhouses serving up meals from Saturday to Monday for Sips & Suppers and DC Night Out. Tickets are $350 or $650 depending on whether you’re dining out at a restaurant or getting a private chef meal in one of the chosen homes. Sales benefit DC Central Kitchen and Martha’s Table.

And heading into the week…

Not-quite-a-steakhouse St. Anselm is hosting a ‘Meat the Farmer’ dinner with family-owned beef farmers, 44 Farms. Carnivores can call the restaurant to purchase tickets for Tuesday’s 6:30 PM dinner where chef Marjorie Meek-Bradley is getting into the bovine spirit with pit beef sliders, grilled beef carpaccio, and braised beef shank.

Learn the secrets of carving jamón ibérico from master jamón carver Carlos Sanchez Gonzalo at Fabio Trabocchi’s Del Mar on Thursday. The $75 class is from 6:30 to 8:30 PM with an opportunity to sample the cured ham while sipping a paired glass of sherry.