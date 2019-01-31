THURSDAY, JANUARY 31

WINE Winemaking is in all 50 states from Rhode Island to Alaska. Learn the history of US wine nationwide at City Winery’s “They Make Wine Where?” event, which features a tasting of four wines from different parts of the country. 21+ only. $30, 6:30 PM.

BOOKS What’s so special about Mar-A-Lago? Laurence Leamer profiles the president’s ritzy getaway in his new book Mar-A-Lago: Inside the Gates of Power at Donald Trump’s Presidential Palace. Leamer goes back to Trump’s entry into Palm Beach society in the early 1980s and follows his frictions with the locals and the development of his property into an exclusive resort. Leamer will speak at Politics & Prose. Free, 7 PM.

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 1

KIDS Fans of the Nickelodeon show PAW Patrol can head over to EagleBank Arena (with their parents’ help, ideally) for the live performance PAW Patrol Live! Race to the Rescue. Follow the story as boy hero Ryder works with his four-legged search-and-rescue team to find a mayor who’s gone missing on the day of a big race. Through February 3. $15-$104.

FILM The film/discussion weekend series “A Long, Long Way: Race and Film, 1989–2019” showcases two Spike Lee films, 1989’s Do the Right Thing (Friday night) and 2018’s BlacKkKlansman (Saturday night). Each film screening will be followed by a panel discussion moderated by NPR’s Korva Coleman. On Saturday afternoon, there will be a workshop to explore the themes of race and justice in the two films. Through February 2. Each event (at the National Cathedral) is $15.

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 2

ICE Celebrate these frigid temperatures at the fifth Ice Yards at The Yards. Enjoy icy cocktails alongside live ice carving, an inflatable jousting pit, and axe throwing; the afternoon will also feature DC’s largest group shotski attempt. For the first time, Ice Yards has joined forces with the Special Olympics to host DC fundraiser Polar Plunge in two above-ground swimming pools at Yards Park. 21+ only (Polar Plunge participants under 21 will receive a special wristband). $10, 1 PM.

MUSIC Local crusty death/doom band Ilsa’s gear was stolen on its recent West Coast tour. Other local and regional bands have teamed up for a show at Atlas Brew Works to help Ilsa raise funds to replace their equipment. Check out Richmond post-metal band Inter Arma, Harrisonburg thrash band Earthling, plus other local DC/Baltimore bands. $10 (additional donations welcome), 7 PM.

SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 3

KIDS Local author/illustrator Susan Stockdale will read from two of her children’s books, Stripes of All Types and Fabulous Fishes, at Whittle School & Studios. Pre-school and elementary school children (and their families) are then invited to stay for a creative activity. Free (registration recommended), 1 PM.

FOOTBALL If you’re unenthused about watching the Patriots in the Super Bowl (sigh, again), focus your attention on food and drink instead. Jack Rose is hosting an all-you-can-eat-and-drink watch party, with five different kinds of chilis (including a vegetarian chili, Texas short rib chili, and Frito pie) and fifteen different beers (10 on draft and 5 in cans). Oh, and you can still catch the big game—plus all the commercials—on the heated rooftop deck’s flat-screen TVs. $50, 6 PM.