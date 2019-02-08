Where to Find Pizza Bagels and Brunch Pizzas Around DC

Morning pizza doesn’t have to be reduced to a cold slice leftover from the night before. Egg-laden pies and pizza bagels from restaurant around DC make it easy to start your day with the fan-favorite dish.

If you’re searching for a pizza bagel…

Call Your Mother

3301 Georgia Ave., NW

The housemade bagels draw long lines at this unconventional deli. The “Pizza Bagel Life” is garnished with pepperoni and locally grown micro basil from the District’s Little Wild Things farm.

Bagels Etc.

2122 P. St., NW

A pizza bagel satisfies both the “bagel” and “etc.” in this spot’s name. A simple sauce and cheese bagel can be upgraded at the Dupont Circle shop with toppings like mushrooms, onion, and pepperoni.

Bethesda Bagels

4819 Bethesda Ave., Bethesda; 1718 Connecticut Ave., NW; 120 M. St., SE; 1851 N. Moore St., Arlington

Outposts spread across DC, Maryland, and Virginia mean you can get your pizza bagel fix (with a pepperoni option available) in any letter of the DMV.

Casolare

2505 Wisconsin Ave., NW

Previously relegated to a “secret” menu item, the Glover Park restaurant recently moved its pizza bagel out of the shadows. Diners can now order the pizza bagels off the main menu and choose from pepperoni or sausage toppings.

If you’re craving brunch pizza…

Ghibellina

1610 14th St., NW

What’s better than a plate of bacon, eggs, and potatoes for brunch? The trio on a pizza with two types of Italian cheese. Wash down slices with brunch cocktails like a bloody mary or mimosa.

Alta Strada

465 K St., NW; 2911 District Ave., Fairfax

Michael Schlow’s Italian spots turn the classic bagel and lox on its head with an everything bagel pizza. The base is dusted with savory everything bagel seasoning and then dressed with smoked salmon, mascarpone, and capers.

Etto

1541 14th St., NW

Start your day in the 14th Street corridor with Neapolitan-style pies. Order the egg and fontina cheese pizza topped with either pancetta and potatoes or cotechino sausage.

Lena’s Wood Fired Pizza

401 E. Braddock Rd., Alexandria

The classic breakfast combination of bacon, egg, and cheese meets a white sauce pizza with fresh mozzarella. Sip bellinis al fresco as you eat your pizza in warm weather; fire pits outside ensure diners stay as toasty as their slices.