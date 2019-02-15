Food

100 Very Best Restaurants: #73 – Sushiko

Cost:

Written by , , and | Published on
Sushiko's special drink gets its red hue from beets. Photograph courtesy of Shushiko

The menu at this Friendship Heights Japanese spot—crammed with toddlers, seniors, and everyone in between—is so sprawling it’s hard to know where to start. Take your cue from the place’s name and zero in on Piter Tjan’s nigiri, prettily plated crudos, and dressed-up maki. A yellowtail-and-avocado roll gets a kick from ponzu salsa, while the standard eel-and-cucumber is transformed with radish and balsamic reduction. There are good deals, too, including a sake-centric happy hour and both quick and four-course lunch specials. Moderate.

More:
Cynthia Hacinli

About Sushiko

Price

cuisines

Japanese, Sushi

Location(s)

5399 Wisconsin Ave NW
Washington, DC 20015

Awards

100 Very Best 2016
100 Very Best 2017
100 Very Best 2018