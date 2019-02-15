100 Very Best Restaurants: #73 – Sushiko

The menu at this Friendship Heights Japanese spot—crammed with toddlers, seniors, and everyone in between—is so sprawling it’s hard to know where to start. Take your cue from the place’s name and zero in on Piter Tjan’s nigiri, prettily plated crudos, and dressed-up maki. A yellowtail-and-avocado roll gets a kick from ponzu salsa, while the standard eel-and-cucumber is transformed with radish and balsamic reduction. There are good deals, too, including a sake-centric happy hour and both quick and four-course lunch specials. Moderate.

