This Bride Custom Designed Her Dream Gown for $2500

Seven years after meeting as freshmen at George Mason University, Eddie Kyle proposed to Loreal Lance on a trip to Maui. The Navy Yard couple spent nearly two years planning their “DC chic” wedding. Her favorite part of the celebration? The transformation of the DAR gallery into a dessert lounge and epic dance party. His favorite? The multi-course dinner in the library, with a harpist setting the mood. Personal details abounded, from the signature cocktail, the “Tyson Tini,” featuring a picture of their dog Tyson’s face floating in the glass, to the monogrammed menus.

For Loreal, splurging on certain aspects of the wedding meant saving on others, but that didn’t mean she had to sacrifice style. “The custom dress and pieces were very economical in comparison to other boutique dresses,” she explains. All of the pieces—the dress, cape, overskirt, and veil—came from Anomalie, a website that let Loreal design the gown herself. Similarly she didn’t have a formal bridal party, but let friends gather in varied dresses from Rent the Runway.

The unofficial crew was invited to get ready with the bride and groom, and to sit among two head tables at the reception. The couple served Champagne and fresh-shucked oysters before the ceremony and passed appetizers at cocktail hour. Loreal and Eddie chose a private cake-cutting and then invited friends and family into the dessert lounge, complete with seven sweet options and a cheese board. Individually wrapped DC-flag cookies served as favors, popsicles were served at the bar, and a late-night snack station of sliders, truffle fries, and tater tots capped a late evening on the dance floor. As for that wedding cake—each guest took home a slice in a box that read eat cake for breakfast.

The Details:

Photography: Terri Baskin Photography | Venue: DAR Constitution Hall | Wedding Planning & Design: Candy & Co. Events | Day-Of Coordinator: All In Events | Florist: Flowers By Lisa | Invitations: Small Printer via Etsy | Caterer: Purple Onion Catering Co. | Cake: LoveLe Sweets | Hairstylist: The Vintage Hipster | Makeup Artist: Face Affairs | Bride’s Attire: Anomalie; Jimmy Choo (shoes) | Groom’s Attire: The Black Tux | Officiant: Leora Willis, With This Ring I Thee Wedd | Music: Affirmative Groove, Sam Hill Entertainment (band); Jenviolin (violinist); Cara Fleck (harpist) | Transportation: Uber | Videographer: Well Spun Weddings | Rentals: Select Event Group and Something Vintage Rentals | Lighting: Rent My Wedding | Valet: MJ Valet | Calligraphy: Lily And Rose Studio via Etsy (invitation suite); Queen Street Calligraphy (day-of paper products) | Oyster-Shucking Station: Hollywood Oyster Company | Custom Cookies: Lilly Bird Baking | Popsicles: Pleasant Pops

