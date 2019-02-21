Real Estate

The Five Best-Looking Open Houses This Weekend (2/23 – 2/24)

Including a four-story spread with a gated driveway, and a chic one-bedroom on Capitol Hill.
All photographs courtesy of BrightMLS.

The Palisades 

Where: 5025 Glenbrook Ter. NW
How much: $2,495,000
When: Sunday, February 24 from 1 to 4 PM
Why: This four-story home comes with five bedrooms, four-and-a-half baths, custom light fixtures and cabinetry, three fireplaces, a back porch, outdoor fireplace, and a gated driveway with a two-car garage.

Capitol Hill

Where: 1303 1/2 D St. SE
How much: $1,260,000
When: Saturday, February 23 and Sunday, February 24 from 1 to 3 PM
Why: The brand-new townhouse at the Buchanan Park development has three bedrooms, four-and-a-half bathrooms, oak floors, a garage, and a private roof deck.

Truxton Circle

Where: 210 P St. NW, Unit 2
How much: $949,900
When: Saturday, February 23 from 2 to 4 PM
Why: The last unit left in a building designed by high-end architecture firm Bonstra Haresign, the condo has three bedrooms and three-and-a-half baths, as well as 11-foot-tall ceilings, a kitchen with custom cabinetry and a wine fridge, and floor-to-ceiling windows.

Columbia Heights

Where: 1459 Harvard St. NW, Unit 2
How much: $685,000
When: Sunday, February 24 from 2 to 4 PM
Why: This two-bedroom, two-bath unit has a gas fireplace, wood floors, high ceilings, and access to a community courtyard.

Capitol Hill

Where: 101 2nd St. NE, Unit B
How much: $479,000
When: Saturday, February 23 from 2 to 4 PM; Sunday, February 24 from 12 PM to 4 PM
Why: A one-bedroom, one-bath apartment, this spot comes with bamboo floors, an exposed brick wall, quartz countertops, a gas fireplace, and an in-unit washer and dryer.

Assistant Editor

Mimi Montgomery joined Washingtonian in 2018. She previously was the editorial assistant at Walter Magazine in Raleigh, North Carolina, and freelanced for PoPVille and DCist. Originally from North Carolina, she now lives in Adams Morgan.