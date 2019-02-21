The Five Best-Looking Open Houses This Weekend (2/23 – 2/24)

The Palisades

Where: 5025 Glenbrook Ter. NW

How much: $2,495,000

When: Sunday, February 24 from 1 to 4 PM

Why: This four-story home comes with five bedrooms, four-and-a-half baths, custom light fixtures and cabinetry, three fireplaces, a back porch, outdoor fireplace, and a gated driveway with a two-car garage.

Capitol Hill

Where: 1303 1/2 D St. SE

How much: $1,260,000

When: Saturday, February 23 and Sunday, February 24 from 1 to 3 PM

Why: The brand-new townhouse at the Buchanan Park development has three bedrooms, four-and-a-half bathrooms, oak floors, a garage, and a private roof deck.

Truxton Circle

Where: 210 P St. NW, Unit 2

How much: $949,900

When: Saturday, February 23 from 2 to 4 PM

Why: The last unit left in a building designed by high-end architecture firm Bonstra Haresign, the condo has three bedrooms and three-and-a-half baths, as well as 11-foot-tall ceilings, a kitchen with custom cabinetry and a wine fridge, and floor-to-ceiling windows.

Columbia Heights

Where: 1459 Harvard St. NW, Unit 2

How much: $685,000

When: Sunday, February 24 from 2 to 4 PM

Why: This two-bedroom, two-bath unit has a gas fireplace, wood floors, high ceilings, and access to a community courtyard.

Capitol Hill

Where: 101 2nd St. NE, Unit B

How much: $479,000

When: Saturday, February 23 from 2 to 4 PM; Sunday, February 24 from 12 PM to 4 PM

Why: A one-bedroom, one-bath apartment, this spot comes with bamboo floors, an exposed brick wall, quartz countertops, a gas fireplace, and an in-unit washer and dryer.

