Washingtonian Today: Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Asks, “Am I a Gentrifier?”

AOC in Navy Yard: Late-night hosts Desus & Mero kicked off their brand new Showtime show with some help from Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. The Bodega Boys stopped by AOC’s new House office, which she says is bigger than her apartment. Co-host Desus Nice asked her about her much-discussed digs in a luxury building in Navy Yard: “What’s your new neighborhood feeling like? Is it the hood? Is it upscale?” AOC responded, “Since we’re always working, I got a place within walking distance. But am I a gentrifier?” The Kid Mero chimed in: “No! You moved from the Bronx to DC. You’re, like, the anti-gentrifier.” Desus added, “It’s not like you’re just living there in Lululemon riding your Peloton.” They all laughed. “That’s true,” Ocasio-Cortez responded.

Anti-Trump tea time: The Congressional Progressive Caucus is hosting a town hall at Busboys and Poets on Wednesday. Reps. Rashida Tlaib, Ilhan Omar, Mark Pocan, Pramila Jayapal, and others will meet with the public. If you’re into getting cappuccinos while discussing lefty politics, this might be your ideal event.

Legal trouble: Many folks who recently passed the DC bar exam might not be hitting happy hour to celebrate just yet. Due to a snag caused by the 35-day government shutdown, hundreds of new attorneys have yet to be officially “barred,” leaving them in a sort of employment gray area, DCist notes. Next week a new crew will take the exam, adding more potential delay to the mix.

Up in arms about our 100 Very Best Restaurants list? Sad your favorite place got snubbed? Join our chief food critic, Ann Limpert, at 11 AM today to discuss the list or anything else you have on your mind. You can leave a question now.

What we have cooking at Washingtonian:

Our list of who we’d love to hang out with this month (and who we really wouldn’t).

A Keanu Reeves movie inspired this Maryland home.

The cherry blossom pop-up bar is back and this time they have GIANT NOODS.

You’re going to want to travel to Ashburn for this pho. I promise.

This Sperryville home with awesome mountain views used to be a church.

Our pick for things to do around town:

FASHION Check out autumn/winter collections at DC Fashion Week. Things start on Friday night with an awards show and pop-up shop at the Washington Court Hotel. On Saturday, see the new designs at the emerging-designers showcase in the Liaison Hotel, while on Sunday, international designers will show their latest collections at the French embassy. Through February 24. Friday: awards show and pop-up, $30, 7 PM. Saturday: Emerging Designers Showcase, $50, 7 PM. Sunday: International Couture Collections Show, $70, 5 PM.

Good reads:

If you’re anything like me, you have a hard time striking a good work-life balance. It’s easy to feel guilty about taking “free” or “me” time. Looks like there’s a lucky number: two and a half hours a day. I guess that’s prime Frasier-watching time. (The Atlantic)

Big events from Washingtonian:

Join me and Brad Jenkins, a veteran of both the Obama administration and Funny or Die’s DC office, for a discussion on what it’s like to work in the White House, how Americans get their information, how to make policy entertaining, and more! Listen: The bar will be open, the laughs will be plentiful, and the karaoke optional. This is a great opportunity to mingle with folks in the know. Plus you get to meet me, which is often a memorable experience. It’s happening on February 27. Get tickets here.

Join the conversation!