6 Fun Food Events Around DC This Weekend

Be among the first to taste (and gram) the latest pop-up from Drink Company that opens in Shaw on Thursday. The Cherry Blossom PUB is back with new Japanese-inspired cocktails and a ramen room where you can eat Uzu ramen surrounded by floating noodles.

Tired: dinner and a drink. Wired: dinner that is a drink. Learn how to make booze-infused dishes like margarita shrimp salad with tequila vinaigrette and penne with vodka sauce at Tastemakers’ Boozy Food Cooking Class on Friday. The $75 course includes a snack, dinner, and glass of wine or beer.

Toast the power of women through March at Anxo. The cidery is pouring drinks from female-run businesses for the duration of Women’s Month, starting Friday with the debut two new releases: a cider called “Nevertheless, We Persisted” and an IPA titled “Never Doubt.” Proceeds from the happy hour will be donated to the local Planned Parenthood chapter.

Laissez les bons temps rouler at Penn Quarter’s Southern-themed diner and whiskey bar, Crimson, for two days of Mardi Gras-inspired festivities. Don some beads and go dancing on Friday with DJ Gudo starting at 9 PM and return on Saturday for po’boys, gumbo, and Sazeracs (no cover or admission fee).

Support the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation at the DC Brewer’s Ball on Saturday with unlimited beer tastings and live music (tickets are $150). Nosh on paired snacks as you sip, with beers from participating breweries like local Atlas Brew Works and DC Brau.

Explore Northern Virginia’s diverse restaurant scene as Fairfax City Restaurant Week kicks off on Sunday through Saturday, March 9. Participating spots are serving three course menus for lunch ($20) and dinner ($35), including Curry Mantra, Meojka Meojka, Crazy Crab, and many more.

Heading into next week…

If you’re still trying to cypher the mahjong scene from Crazy Rich Asians, learn how to take on the tiles with mahjong lessons on Monday at Toli Moli. Class is in session at 5 PM and is followed up with gameplay and a Burmese meal at the Union Market bodega (tickets are $33 for the lesson and dinner).

Transport to Bourbon Street on Fat Tuesday at Mardi Gras Extravaganza DC. Parties on the notorious New Orleans street will be streamed throughout the night as local mixologists compete for the Best Hurricane Cocktail crown. Spike Mendelsohn (Vim & Victor) and Bayou Bakery’s David Guas are among the chefs rolling out king cake everything: doughnuts, milkshakes, and the colorful original. The all-you-can-eat and drink event is $55 per person with proceeds benefiting DC Central Kitchen.

At Due South in Navy Yard the Fat Tuesday action starts at 4 PM and continues into the night with music from Crush Funk Brass Band, an all-you-can-eat New Orleans-inspired buffet (think jambalaya, fried chicken, fried green tomatoes, king cake), and a free beer with the $30 ticket (additional drinks are extra).