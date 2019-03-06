Lauren Seder and Harrison Proctor first met at a house party during Harrison’s law school externship in DC. When they parted ways later that night, they never expected to see each other again. But low and behold the pair reconnected months later on a ski weekend with mutual friends. That time around something stuck. Two years later they were engaged.

On what seemed like an average Friday morning, Harrison told Lauren he’d start making breakfast before he headed into the office. When she hoped out of the shower, he called her into the kitchen. Assuming he wanted to talk ask about the new paint color for the walls, Lauren grabbed her robe and scurried in. “I was caught completely off guard when that was not the question he had for me,” says Lauren. “When Harrison got down one one knee, I blacked out.” The couple toasted to their new engagement with crystal champagne flutes, then spent the day visiting their favorite DC spots. That night, Harrison surprised Lauren on their rooftop with all of their closest family and friends.

The couple spent the next year planning their summertime wedding at Brittland Estates. Inspired by the organic and lush garden space of the venue, the wedding decor was infused with floral accents and colors that popped. As a nod to Harrison’s Alabama roots, Lauren also added a bit of southern charm to their special day. The couple prepared sweet welcome boxes that included a weekend itinerary, Crab Chips, Perrier, and Advil.

Every piece of the couple’s wedding day was created with their family and friends in mind. Lauren and Harrison prioritized details like food and entertainment. “The band kept everyone up and having a good time,” says Harrison.

Towards the end of the celebration, guests indulged in a late night snack bar that featured burger-and-fry sliders. Then, just before leaving for the night, guests snagged some darling homemade peach jam wedding favors made by the mother of the bride.

The couple celebrated their wedding on Palm Island in the Grenadines.

