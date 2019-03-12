A snapshot of nine au courant elements we’re thrilled to see more of.

Citrus

We’re loving the palette and the preppy splash of color that comes with using lemons, limes, oranges—even kumquats—in wedding decor.

Popsicles

Mini cupcakes, cake pops, and pies, make way! This year’s uber-cool dessert is a creamy frozen treat, from the Four Seasons Georgetown’s “sorbet rotisserre” to ice-cream pops.

Magnolias

A marriage of the metallic and greenery trends, the green-and-copper leaves on these southern favorites are also sometimes accented by bold white blooms.

Velvet

The luxe fabric is popping up in all shades, and—despite your first instinct—is perfectly appropriate all year round.

Floral-print stationery

There’s something about a floral invitation suite that evokes “sweet” and “summer”—two of our favorite wedding themes.

Bold cakes

Bright colors, mix-and-match patterns, graphic layers, and lavish florals add up to an unforgettable cake.

Oversized blooms

Large, tropical-feeling flowers like these create an element of depth and an unusual focal point.

Acrylic signs

The more modern approach to rustic wood, these acrylic counterparts lend themselves to a more classic aesthetic.

Die cut menu cards

Cleverly designed panels amp up each place setting.

This article appears in the Summer/Fall 2018 issue of Washingtonian Weddings.

