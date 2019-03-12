Weddings

Popsicles, Bold Cakes, and Velvet: 9 Wedding Trends Our Editors Are Loving Right Now

A snapshot of nine au courant elements we’re thrilled to see more of.
Citrus

We’re loving the palette and the preppy splash of color that comes with using lemons, limes, oranges—even kumquats—in wedding decor.

Photo by Abby Grace Photography. Citrus tablescape designed by Pamela Barefoot Events & Design.

Popsicles

Mini cupcakes, cake pops, and pies, make way! This year’s uber-cool dessert is a creamy frozen treat, from the Four Seasons Georgetown’s “sorbet rotisserre” to ice-cream pops.

Magnolias

A marriage of the metallic and greenery trends, the green-and-copper leaves on these southern favorites are also sometimes accented by bold white blooms.

Photograph by Kir Tuben.

Velvet

The luxe fabric is popping up in all shades, and—despite your first instinct—is perfectly appropriate all year round.

Photograph by Amelia Johnson.

Floral-print stationery

There’s something about a floral invitation suite that evokes “sweet” and “summer”—two of our favorite wedding themes.

Photograph by Dyanna Lamora.

Bold cakes

Bright colors, mix-and-match patterns, graphic layers, and lavish florals add up to an unforgettable cake.

Photo by Lisa Ziesing for Abby Jiu; Cake by Buttercream Bakeshop.

Oversized blooms

Large, tropical-feeling flowers like these create an element of depth and an unusual focal point.

Photo by Dyanna Lamora.

Acrylic signs

The more modern approach to rustic wood, these acrylic counterparts lend themselves to a more classic aesthetic.

Photograph by Elizabeth Fogarty; Escort card display by Kari Rider Events; Calligraphy by Stephanie B. Design; Flowers by Crimson and Clover.

Die cut menu cards

Cleverly designed panels amp up each place setting.

Photo by Amelia Johnson.

This article appears in the Summer/Fall 2018 issue of Washingtonian Weddings.

Amy leads Washingtonian Weddings and writes Style Setters for Washingtonian. Prior to joining Washingtonian in March 2016, she was the editor of Capitol File magazine in DC and before that, editor of What’s Up? Weddings in Annapolis.