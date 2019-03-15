Shopping

What I’m Wearing: The Style Setter Who Created “A Lacey Perspective”

Lacey Faeh started her DC lifestyle blog before there was a social media "influencer" culture.
Photos courtesy of Lacey Faeh

Nine years ago, Lacey Faeh, was working in marketing for a non-profit when she noticed something while on a lunch break: Washingtonians were showing little attention to their work attire. The monotony in style prompted her to send an email to a friend, expressing her frustration.

“After many people asking me where my clothing was from, my friends requesting more lunch break emails, and constant requests for tips on styling, I knew it was time to put it down all in one place,” Faeh says. “With no real plans to make a single penny and no real influencers out there yet, I started to write about items I was coveting, documenting my personal style, sharing my travels and beauty tips.” 

Faeh started A Lacey Perspective, a blog that grew so popular, she stepped away from her marketing job to make the platform her full-time gig. Today, a decade after she moved to DC (she’s originally from Texas), the 32-year-old NoMa resident shares her style hacks with Washingtonian.

What I’m wearing in this photo

Skirt (ChicWish); bodysuit (Free People); sneakers (Adidas); Vintage Gucci Bag. Hat Attack Beret. Celine Sunnies.

Describe your sense of style

“Feminine with a twist.”

Fashion icon

Blake Lively

Big meeting outfit

Jeans, blazer, structured bag, power pump. “I typically reach for my Louboutins and a bright lip,” she says.

Commuting style strategy

“I’m a big fan of the shoe switch. I wear Tieks, which are foldable flats, and then switch into my heels.”

Favorite item of clothing

“This suede pink suit I found on ASOS.”

Least favorite fashion trend 

The “dad shoe” trend. “It’s not flattering on any one,” Faeh says. “I cannot wait for that trend to fade. I love the classic sneaker, athleisure look.”

Style advice

“If you feel good in it, if you feel confident in it, Hun, walk out the door and smile.”

Faux leather jacket (Express); sequin wide leg pants (Express); sunglasses (Quay Australia).
Denim high-waisted jeans (BLANKNYC); beret (Hat Attack); cropped hoodie (Free People); sneakers (Adidas); coat (H&M).

 

Jumpsuit, blazer, and pumps (White House Black Market); bag (Prada); sunglasses (Karen Walker).
Denim high-waisted jeans (BLANKNYC); top (found on Amazon); pumps (Stuart Weitzman); vintage scarf.

Have a unique sense of style you’d like to share with other Washingtonians? Tag a picture of your favorite outfit on Instagram with #WhatImWearingDC, or email me with “What I’m Wearing” in the subject line. You might be featured next! To read past entries, click here.

