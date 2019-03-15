What I’m Wearing: The Style Setter Who Created “A Lacey Perspective”

Nine years ago, Lacey Faeh, was working in marketing for a non-profit when she noticed something while on a lunch break: Washingtonians were showing little attention to their work attire. The monotony in style prompted her to send an email to a friend, expressing her frustration.

“After many people asking me where my clothing was from, my friends requesting more lunch break emails, and constant requests for tips on styling, I knew it was time to put it down all in one place,” Faeh says. “With no real plans to make a single penny and no real influencers out there yet, I started to write about items I was coveting, documenting my personal style, sharing my travels and beauty tips.”

Faeh started A Lacey Perspective, a blog that grew so popular, she stepped away from her marketing job to make the platform her full-time gig. Today, a decade after she moved to DC (she’s originally from Texas), the 32-year-old NoMa resident shares her style hacks with Washingtonian.

What I’m wearing in this photo

Skirt (ChicWish); bodysuit (Free People); sneakers (Adidas); Vintage Gucci Bag. Hat Attack Beret. Celine Sunnies.

Describe your sense of style

“Feminine with a twist.”

Fashion icon

Blake Lively

Big meeting outfit

Jeans, blazer, structured bag, power pump. “I typically reach for my Louboutins and a bright lip,” she says.

Commuting style strategy

“I’m a big fan of the shoe switch. I wear Tieks, which are foldable flats, and then switch into my heels.”

Favorite item of clothing

“This suede pink suit I found on ASOS.”

Least favorite fashion trend

The “dad shoe” trend. “It’s not flattering on any one,” Faeh says. “I cannot wait for that trend to fade. I love the classic sneaker, athleisure look.”

Style advice

“If you feel good in it, if you feel confident in it, Hun, walk out the door and smile.”



Have a unique sense of style you’d like to share with other Washingtonians? Tag a picture of your favorite outfit on Instagram with #WhatImWearingDC, or email me with “What I’m Wearing” in the subject line. You might be featured next! To read past entries, click here.

