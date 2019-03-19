Four years before they officially started dating, Kimcuoung(KC) Dang and Andrew Mahan first laid eyes on one another at a college party. Neither one of them introduced themselves to the other, but when their friend groups merged it became harder to ignore their connection. “I just remember seeing such a soft kindness in his eyes that I hadn’t seen on anyone before, and from then on I was determined to be his best friend,” says KC. “I’d say I was pretty successful.”

Washingtonian Weddings Instagram | Washingtonian Weddings on Facebook

Four years after meeting, their new careers brought them to the same city. It didn’t take long for their friendship to blossom into more, and the couple dated for another four years before getting engaged.

On the night of the proposal, KC noticed something was different when her sister declined the dessert menu during their routine sister dinner date, instead boasting about the pints of ice cream she had back at her apartment. And then when her sister prompted a location change to the rooftop, KC reluctantly agreed. “As soon as I stepped out onto the roof deck, I saw Andrew,” says KC. “He was all dressed up in his nicest sport coat, surrounded by a bunch of candles and roses.” After the proposal, the couple’s family and friends appeared on the roof, before they all headed to a local bar to celebrate the engagement together.

Taking inspiration from their recent European travels together, KC and Andrew designed their wedding to mirror the features of European art and architecture. For the ceremony, the couple chose the Cathedral of St. Matthew the Apostle for its stunning Romanesque appearance. The couple adored the Cathedral so much that even their invitation suite bore a customized sketch, crafted by the groom, of the building.

Blue hydrangeas and golden hues tied together the elegance of the couple’s European-infused nuptials in the reception space. As another nod to the couple’s history, guests found their seats with miniature vespa escort cards.

“One of my favorite details were our Vespa escort card holders. We have a Vespa of our own, and it was our first big purchase together,” says KC. “We used our Vespa in our engagement pictures, and throughout the wedding planning tried to incorporate it any way that we could.”

Paired with the vespa escort card holders, guests took home ChouQuette Chocolates as wedding favors. Following the celebration, the newlyweds honeymooned throughout Italy.

The Details:

Join the conversation!