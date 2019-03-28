Real Estate

The Five Best-Looking Open Houses This Weekend (3/30 – 3/31)

You could spend your weekend elbowing people at the Tidal Basin. Or you could check out these homes.
All photographs courtesy of BrightMLS.

Bethesda

Where: 6001 Walhonding Rd., Bethesda
How much: $2,200,000
When: Sunday, March 31 from 1 to 4 PM
Why: Spread out among four levels, this new build has six bedrooms, six-and-a-half bathrooms, hardwood floors, three fireplaces, and a two-car garage.

Bloomingdale

Where: 40 U St. NW
How much: $1,325,000
When: Saturday, March 30 and Sunday, March 31 from 12 to 4 PM
Why: This Victorian rowhouse has five bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, hardwood floors, original details such as exposed brick and beams, and a back patio. The English basement apartment is separately metered, with a private entrance.

Woodridge

Where: 2509 Brentwood Rd. NE
How much: $979,000
When: Sunday, March 31 from 1 to 4 PM
Why: Originally built in 1924, the renovated house has more than 3,000 square feet, five bedrooms, four-and-a-half baths, hardwood floors, several covered porches, and a backyard with a patio.

Park View

Where: 705 Irving St. NW, #401
How much: $774,900
When: Saturday, March 30 from 1 to 3 PM
Why: This two-story, brand new penthouse has two bedrooms and two-and-a-half baths, plus a Juliet balcony, hardwood floors, a private rooftop, and parking.

Silver Spring

Where: 1320 Fenwick Ln., #711
How much: $259,000
When: Sunday, March 31 from 2 to 4 PM
Why: This one-bedroom, one-bath apartment has floor-to-ceiling windows, wood floors, stainless steel appliances, a balcony, and access to a roof-top terrace, gym, and in-building concierge.

