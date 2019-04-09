Washingtonian Today: Please Don’t Stop the Music

About Washingtonian Today Washingtonian Today is not just another political news roundup. Instead, this daily morning brief provides local context on national news, catches you up on what’s happening at Washingtonian, points you toward super duper awesome things to do around town, and lets you in on some special events going on in-house. Sign up here to receive Washingtonian Today in your inbox every morning. More from Washingtonian Today



Radio go-go: #Don’tMuteDC: that’s the cry of many locals who have rallied online in support of a MetroPCS store in Shaw that’s known for playing go-go music outside. The shop says it had to turn off the music following a noise complaint from a resident of luxury apartment building the Shay. Lots of people gathered at the corner of 7th Street and Florida Avenue yesterday to protest, but perhaps more important, to celebrate culture and music that’s in DC’s DNA.

DCist reporter Rachel Kurzius wrote the story that set DC social media on fire yesterday: She spoke to store owner Donald Campbell, who’s been playing go-go from his shop for the past 24 years. He told her T-Mobile, which owns MetroPCS, instructed him to cut the music. DC Councilmember Brianne K. Nadeau wrote a letter to T-Mobile defending the music. Activist Ronald Moten started a change.org petition to “bring back the music.”

The prodigal staffer: Jack Evans‘s former campaign chair is now gunning for his seat on the DC Council. According to WAMU, Foggy Bottom ANC Commissioner Patrick Kennedy has thrown his hat in the ring after Evans became enmeshed in ethics scandals. “Jack has lost the public’s trust, and it’s just time for a change,” said Kennedy.

Former GOP star and ex-congresswoman Mia Love is speaking at GW tomorrow in an event sponsored by the College Republicans and Network of Enlightened Women. (The latter, on its face, is a peculiar-sounding student organization. A quick Google search tells me they’re probably just a GOP ladies org?) Love was the first black female Republican elected to Congress, who will surely have a lot to say about the current 2020 contenders, the state of politics now, and President Trump, who she openly criticized during her concession speech last November.

• You can often find me at Union Market adjacent Cotton & Reed enjoying a rum cocktail next to a disco ball. Funny enough, it’s one of our best bars in DC for boozy drinks—but our new guide to the Best Bars in Washington Right Now doesn’t stop there. (If you guys know any ousted administration staffers, you should probably pass this list along.)

• Barbara Martin started making political Peeps dioramas for a Washington City Paper contest and just kind of kept going. Now she’s making marshmallow versions of her Democratic heroes.

• 5 great spots for a first date.

•Speaking of ousted staffers, did you see the for-sale sign on a house behind Kirstjen Nielsen during her farewell presser? A few people called the Realtor. Like us.

• Can a “pay-what-you-wish” tasting menu really work in a fine dining setting? Georgetown-based Reverie decided to take the risk. Here’s what happened.

• Here are the 10 most expensive homes sold in March.

• DC men’s style is slow but steady? According to our latest What I’m Wearing Fashionista, yes.

LECTURE Learn about the origins of the comic strip in late nineteenth century America at the Library of Congress’s James Madison Building. American Studies Ph.D. candidate Joshua Kopin (University of Texas at Austin) will give an illustrated lecture, “Comics in Nineteenth Century Time and Space,” that will show how the comic strip evolved from caricature and cartoon and will place it in context of other technological advances, such as early film and sound recording. Free, noon.

• Anthony Scaramucci says he was ousted from the White House like an Austin Powers villain. Does that make Trump…Austin Powers? Someone walk me through this metaphor, please. (Politico)

