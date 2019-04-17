Washingtonian Today: Louise Linton Is Directing a Movie

Louise Linton, the much-discussed wife of Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, is writing, directing, and starring in a film titled Me, You, Madness. Linton appears alongside Ed Westwick in the self-described “’80’s homage” comedy about a thief who ends up robbing the home of a serial killer. As far as Mnuchin-funded films go, I think I’m more of a Lego Movie person. Regardless of my own preferences, you should check out images obtained by Deadline.

End of an era: Chinese restaurant Meiwah, a Washington mainstay, is closing its doors after 20 years in operation. During the time I’ve lived in DC, I’ve found solace at the eatery, which reminded me of places I frequented while growing up in the New York area and was a reliable balm for homesickness (plus their dumplings are killer). Food editor Anna Spiegel, who first reported the news, writes: “As with the recent closure of nearby lunch counter CF Folks, Meiwah’s shutter marks the end of an institution with an ardent following. It’s a vestige of a specific time in DC’s dining scene, before all the line-standing restaurants and prolific pop-ups.” Restaurateur Larry La says he will keep the Chevy Chase location open.

Dinner theater: Donald Trump announced early Tuesday that he’ll be holding a campaign rally in Green Bay, Wisconsin, during the White House Correspondents’ Dinner. “Big crowd expected!” he claimed in a tweet about the event. It will be the third year in a row he’s skipped the dinner. Sure, his Green Bay crowd will be full of ardent supporters, but will it have historian Ron Chernow? Checkmate.

In fun news: Sesame Street is coming to the District! This June, the show will be filming here as part of a ten-city road trip to celebrate its 50th anniversary. They’ll also be hosting a free festival in Anacostia National Park on June 8th. Bring the kids to meet Big Bird!

New luxe Indian restaurant Bombay Curry’s lobster dish is worth the trip to Reston.

Three deaf business owners and Gallaudet graduates are building a tiny-house resort in Western Virginia.

Renting mansions isn’t just for after-proms or college beach weekends anymore. Here’s how to snag your own ritzy spot for a few days.

I think there might be an Easter Bunny Matrix situation happening at the White House.

Washington Basilica is raising funds for the damaged Notre Dame cathedral.

for the damaged Notre Dame cathedral. There is some delicious sushi in Gaithersburg.

This Sport + Health trainer always carries his whey powder with him.

LECTURE If you find yourself lost on the details of the Robert Mueller investigation—or just want a crash course in how we got here from the 2016 presidential election—head over to the Profs & Pints lecture at the Bier Baron Tavern. Former federal prosecutor Randall D. Eliason will offer “Understanding the Mueller Investigation,” an overview that includes the cases that have spun off from it (such as the Stormy Daniels situation). He’ll conclude by reviewing other possible investigations surrounding the administration. $12 in advance, $15 at the door, 6 PM.

Yesterday was Emancipation Day, so a Princeton historian wrote about when (and how) President Lincoln inadvertently paid slaveowners reparations. ( New York Times )

Olive Garden is the perfect date spot! At least for one writer. (Bon Appetit)

