9 Fun Food Events Around DC This Weekend

Tour South America with your taste buds at ta cooking class at Union Market on Thursday. Zita Rica chef Manny Rodriquez and Cosmopolitan Plated culinary director Jennifer Jones will teach you how to make an award-winning ceviche and a traditional Venezuelan yucca with guasacaca (avocado salsa). Your $65 ticket gets you into the class, where wine will be served.

The 16th annual Georgetown French Market kicks off on Friday along Wisconsin Avenue between O Street and Reservoir Road. More than 35 businesses and cafes will offer up to 75 percent off throughout the festival, including Cafe Bonaparte, which will grill crepes outside, and Bacchus Wine Cellar, where a six-pack of top French wines will only cost $50. The Market will also feature family-friendly events throughout the weekend.

Frühlingfest comes back to Wunder Garten for the third time on Friday. The three-day festival, described as a little sister to Oktoberfest, will have traditional German food, Spaten beers, and local brews. Catch the ceremonial tapping of the first Maibock beer keg on Friday; the Bavarian Olympics on Saturday; the Spring Pup Crowning competition on Sunday; and tunes from Bavarian musicians Matze Music throughout. While the festival is free, RSVP here.

Republic Restoratives distillery and City Winery teamed up to create their own Ivy City grappa. Experience their version of the Italian brandy in a new cocktail menu premiering Friday at Republic Restoratives tasting room. The menu features fun sips like the Margherita di Giannola, a $12 olive oil and lemon juice cocktail garnished with basil and cherry tomatoes, named after “The Lady of Grappa.”

Ring in spring with Cork Wine Bar’s annual Rosé All Day wine tasting class Saturday on its new patio. Taste up to eight Italian and French wines from Potomac Selects and Rosenthal Imports. Your $75 ticket gets you into the tasting and two bottles of Rosé from Cork’s summer collection.

Bayou Bakery‘s annual Crawfish Boil comes back to the Arlington restaurant on Saturday. Enjoy Louisiana Crawfish with sweet corn on the cob, new potatoes, coleslaw, chef David Guas’s mini “muff-a-lottas,” and cornbread in the $35 bundle. The event will also have hurricanes for $6 and Abita beer for $5.

José Andrés’s Barmini will host bartenders from the Art-Deco Singaporean bar ATLAS on Saturday, deemed one of the 50 best bars in the world. The team will prepare cocktails, including the Atlas Martini, made with London dry gin, ambrato vermouth, orange bitters, and Champagne vinegar. The $175 ticket for one of three seatings will get you four cocktails, a signed menu, and a special take home gift.

City Tap Dupont’s drag brunch will have its first Sunday edition this week. Enjoy the a la carte menu and $18 bottomless deal while host Ba’Naka and her queens perform. Reservations required.

Get a cooking lesson on Sunday as Centrolina pastry chef Caitlin Dysart demonstrates how to make bright, spring-centric delectables at the Italian market/restaurant. Tiramisu and bocconotti—little shortcrust tarts—are among the featured foods. The demo and tasting goes from 11 AM to 1 PM. Tickets are $45.

Heading into next week…

Noridojo returns Tuesday with kosher and plant-based versions of sushi and Japanese street food at Sticky Rice. In addition to a multi-course sampling menu and dessert, bartenders from Hill Prince will prepare cocktails. The pop-up will have two seatings and tickets, which are $35, must be purchased in advance.