11 Fun Food Events Around DC for Memorial Day Weekend

Overindulge the Georgian way—with big platters and big wines—at Logan Circle’s Supra on Thursday night with an all-inclusive dinner (8 to 10:30 PM). The $125 ticket includes patronage of a tamada (toastmaster), who will regale guests with customary Georgian toasts. Expect to walk into work full on Friday.

Head to The Chocolate House on Friday for chocolate truffles paired with Spanish red, white, and sparkling wines from Tradewinds. The “DC Wine Guys” will be on hand to offer pairing tips and other helpful advice.

Visit Brookland food hall Tastemakers on Friday from 7 to 9PM for a vegetarian cooking class that bounds across Thailand, Spain, and Greece. That means learning about—then consuming—plates as eclectic as bamboo salad and moussaka in a single sitting. Tickets, which go for $75, include a choice of beer or wine.

Hit the beach—in downtown DC—this Friday when the Kimpton Donovan Hotel opens its DNV Rooftop for the summer. The conga line of cocktails includes the dark rum-based Sand in Ya Shorts and Sunrise in Ha Long Bag, a blend of cognac and cold brew coffee. To eat: pool-friendly fare like grilled mahi-mahi tacos and drunken pork ribs. This weekend also kicks off the Rooftop Sunday Pool Parties series starting at noon, where the $10 ticket includes a canned cocktail.

If Memorial Day weekend is any indicator you’ll be partying on rooftops this summer. Radiator in Logan Circle will host a rooftop luau, Friday to Sunday at 5 PM, with Hawaiian fare like coconut shrimp and kalua pork. Guests are free to watch chef Jonathan Dearden roast the whole pig on Friday while sipping tiki cocktails. Entry is free.

Catch a sneak peak of The Eastern—Eastern Market’s incoming wine bar—during a Saturday happy hour from 4 to 7 PM at its Capitol Hill sibling, Barrel. The preview includes bites and sips and you can also heckle The Eastern’s managerial staff for an opening date (it’s currently TBD).

Grab a bottle of vino and kick back amongst the vineyards of Tarara Winery on Saturday for a musical journey through the ’80s when the winery kicks off its summer concert series at 6PM (for the non-wine drinkers, there’ll be beer). A small fleet of food trucks like Red Hook Lobster Pound and Uncle Fred’s BBQ Smoke Shack will also be on site. Tickets start at $20.

Test that summer body on Sunday at The Graham Rooftop, which is hosting a Memorial Day bash from noon until 2 AM. Amongst the specials are a $25 barbecue platter for two with brisket, pulled pork, and mac n’ cheese. Chicken sliders and smoked brisket tacos go for $12, while wines are only $3 and drafts are $5. Entry is free.

Victory Brewing Company is swinging down from Philadelphia to City Tap Penn Quarter on Monday from 11 AM to 4 PM to help kick off summer. The Penn Quarter beer bar is dishing up $18 barbecue plates with honey barbecue chicken or a half smoke and sides. If you’re feeling nautical instead, City Tap Dupont is shucking oysters for a buck and has its own drink deals like $8 frosé and $5 brews.

In celebration of Memorial Day and its third year of existence, Atlas Brew Works in Ivy City has extended hours on Monday from 1 to 8 PM and plans to knock a dollar off its lager, District Common, for the whole day.

Heading into the work week…

Catch the up and coming DC soul outfit “Oh He Dead” at the H Street ramen spot Toki Underground on Tuesday at 9PM. Tickets, available for $40, gets you entry to the show and is redeemable for your first drink (try sangria, spring cocktails, or a simple Sapporo). Mini banh mis, profiteroles, and other small bites are available.