Great Brunch Spots Around Dupont and Logan Circle for Capital Pride Weekend

Capital Pride weekend is underway, and you’re going to need some serious fuel to get through all the festivities (and by fuel, we mean mimosas). In addition to the official “Crack of Noon” Brunch on Saturday before the Pride Parade at 4:30 PM, there are plenty of restaurants around the 1.5 mile loop between Dupont and Logan circles for tasty eats and drinks.

Dupont Circle

Annie’s Paramount Steakhouse

1609 17th St., NW

Annie’s, a haven for the gay community for over 70 years, is right on the parade route AND is open 24 hours on Friday and Saturday. Plan on dropping in at all hours for generous cocktails, steak n’ egg plates, salads, sandwiches, and more. The restaurant also just won a James Beard American Classics Award.

Hank’s Oyster Bar

1624 Q St., NW

Chef Jamie Leeds’ laidback New England seafood joint is right on the parade route. It does the simple things right (lobster rolls, fried oysters), plus there’s roomy patio for catching rays. On Sunday, Ladies Tea with Tagg Magazine is back starting at 3 PM with specialty food and drinks that benefit LGBTQ organizations. Note the newest Wharf location is also participating at Pride on the Pier on Saturday.

Urbana

2121 P St., NW

If you’re looking for a choice seat for the parade check out this Italian spot’s annual Pride + Shine Brunch on Saturday starting at noon. The $50 ticket includes unlimited drinks, rainbow Jell-O shots, and all-you-can-eat pizza while the procession passes by (and long into the evening). Don’t forget to snag a photo with “Vice President” Mike Hot-Pence, who will be taking donations for The Trevor Project.

City Tap Dupont

1250 Connecticut Ave., NW

Join Ba’Naka and her queens for an extended drag brunch weekend from 11 AM to 3 PM on Saturday and Sunday (showtime at 12:30 PM). Pride specials include rainbow sprinkles pancakes and cake pops alongside $18 bottomless mimosas, “beermosas,” or bloody Marys. An added perk: no time limit.

The Riggsby

1731 New Hampshire Ave., NW

A half-off discount on bottles of Champagne and sparkling wines at brunch is just one reason to visit this retro American restaurant. (The stellar burger is another.) A limited brunch menu will run all day and night for Pride weekend in addition to dinner offerings.

Duke’s Grocery

1513 17th St., NW

If you’re looking for a proper English breakfast (no manners required), this East London-inspired pub is a good bet, plus they have a little outdoor patio for catching the 17th Street action.

Logan Circle/14th Street

Commissary

1443 P St., NW

Dine among real-life beauty queens, Miss United States Andromeda Peters and Candiace Dillard of Real Housewives (and Miss US ’13) at the “Beauty Kween Brunch” on Saturday from noon to 4 PM. After autographs are signed, the a beauty pageant begins with complimentary tiaras, glitter cocktails, and Drop Dead Gorgeous playing on loop. To eat: rainbow bagels (no one is counting carbs). Sister restaurant Logan Tavern on the same block is also hosting brunch (a little more low key) and donating $1 from sales of their “L’Amour C’est L’Amour” cocktail to the DC Area Transmasculine Society.

Tico

1926 14th St., NW

One of the larger Pride flags around town is at this Latin spot on the parade route, which turns its outdoor windows into a colorful art instillation. Inside, you’ll find a festive brunch and all-day party in the bar (2 PM to midnight), where you can trade in food/drink tickets for margaritas, tacos, and more.

Le Diplomate

1601 14th St., NW

Le Dip is among the most popular (i.e. crowded) brunch spots on 14th Street during a normal weekend, so we can only imagine the packed entrance this weekend. Still, it’s worth the wait—and there’s a sidewalk ice cream cart selling special rainbow cones with homemade flavors to passersby (100-percent of ice cream sales go to Capital Pride Alliance). For the parade, bar tables will be set up on the patio facing the parade route with snacks and drink specials from 4:30 to 7:30 PM.

Destination Wedding/Doi Moi

1800 14th St., NW

This destination wedding-theme bar and sister Southeast-Asian restaurant celebrate love of all kinds from noon to 6 PM. Post up on the patio for a lunch menu of Bird’s Eye sandwiches and spritzes (until 3 PM) or chill out in the subterranean bar.

Colada Shop

1405 T St., NW

Want a quick bite and wallet-friendly mojito? This colorful, counter-order Cuban spot just off 14th Street is your place. If you can’t find a seat, you can always take one of their delicious Cubans (or veggie Cubans), empanadas, and cortado coffees to-go. A rooftop bar opens at 11 AM on Saturday and Sunday with cocktails and snacks.

Masa 14

1825 14th St., NW

Richard Sandoval’s Asian-Latin spot is already a brunch party on regular weekends, so expect the same during the pre-parade festivities. The all-you-can-eat-and-drink menus run from 10 AM to 4 PM on Saturday and Sunday ($39 per person, two hour limit per table). Feast with abandon on 18-odd small plates—barbecue steamed buns, egg-and-chorizo hash—plus various mimosas, bloodies, and beertails.

