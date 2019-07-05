Off-the-shoulder wedding dresses are perfect for those marrying in a classic venue, like a ballroom or country club setting. The loose sleeves, which appear to drape off of the body, can be paired with various silhouettes, such as a traditional ball gown or structured fit-n-flare, to evoke an effortlessly romantic (and timeless!) look. So, if you’re envisioning yourself in an enchanting, princess-inspired gown, we think you should opt for an off-the-shoulder wedding dress. From Meghan Markle look-alikes to gowns that give off major Cinderella vibes, here are a few of our favorite off-the-shoulder wedding dresses from New York Bridal Fashion Week.

Sweep your S.O. off their feet in one of these off-the-shoulder wedding dresses.

Wedding Dress: Morilee by Madeline Gardner

Wedding Dress: Wtoo by Watters

Wedding Dress: Halfpenny London

Wedding Dress: Nicole

Wedding Dress: Justin Alexander

Wedding Dress: Morilee by Madeline Gardner

Wedding Dress: Liancarlo

Wedding Dress: Sareh Nouri

Join the conversation!