8 Fun Food Events Around DC This Weekend

Stop by Cuba Libre Restaurant & Rum Bar on Thursday when the bar pours $1 classic mojitos from 4 to 7 PM in celebration of National Mojito Day (limit one per customer, more mojitos are $10 to $13).

The Hip-Hop Museum Pop-Up Experience returns to DC this Thursday—this time at Union District Oyster Bar & Lounge. The five-week food and music pop-up kicks off with a grand opening celebration featuring DJ Clark Kent and DJ RBI. Guests can order Hennessy cocktails like the summery Rapper’s Delight alongside eats like Tupac’s Thai Chili Jerk Wings and Wu-Tang Clan’s Crab Fried Rice.

Bastille Day is this Sunday but the festivities kick off at the French Embassy on Friday and continue through the weekend. Look for Champagne-fueled parties, drag burlesque performances, food and drink specials, wine discounts, and more. Here’s our guide to la fête nationale.

Competitive DC ping pong cooperative Spin DC is serving specialty cocktails on Friday from 9 to 12 AM to celebrate Wimbledon. The club is offering happy hour specials for all who dress in tennis whites, with “Spinbledon Cups”—pimms, vodka, Sprite and fruit—going for $8. There is, of course, ping pong instead of tennis. Look for a kids day on Saturday from noon to 3 PM with more games, face painting, snacks, and more.

Wish Estadio a happy birthday between sips of discounted cava and Champagne on Saturday from 5 to 11 PM when the Spanish restaurant halves prices on bottles of bubbly to celebrate its ninth year. That means bottles start at $20, and decadent vintages like the Xarel-lo/Monastrell Blend are only $50. Finish the night on a sweet note with a jam-topped (birthday) cheesecake slice for $9.

Come for Roy Boys bites, Nicecream ice cream, and locally made goodies on Saturday when The Neighborgoods and other Shaw vendors host a block party at Eighth and V streets from 2 to 6 PM.

Plant one foot in New Orleans and the other in the world of mid-2000s romantic comedy on Sunday when Ivy City’s massive bar Big Chief kicks off its movie series with Hitch and Wedding Crashers, premiering at 8 and 10:30 PM, respectively. Sip $3 Natty Bohs and throw back $5 rail shots between bites of classic movie snacks.

And heading into next week…

Feast for a purpose on Monday night from 5:30 to 7:30 PM at Cork Wine Bar & Market. Over a dozen DC restaurants and bars like Centrolina, Right Proper Brewing and more provide an all-inclusive eating experience as part of the second annual D.C. Women Who Care fundraiser. Tickets are available for $50, and proceeds benefit charities like Capitol Area Immigrants’ Rights (CAIR) Coalition.