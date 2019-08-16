This Colorful Stone Tower Winery Wedding Includes a Summery Menu and a Must-See Bouquet

For Lacey Huber and Will Sautter’s Stone Tower Winery wedding, the couple wanted a “romantic and vibrant” vibe with “an epic concert”—which their band, Aztec Sun, delivered. They skipped the favors and instead went big on bright, over-the-top flowers to achieve a “prairie glam” motif. Lacey’s favorite detail was her show-stopping bouquet, and his was the invitation suite they designed themselves. The menu—another priority for the party—showcased the summery side of September with touches of citrus, jam, and truffle-honey, and incorporated Low Country dishes, such as shrimp and grits, as a nod to Will’s hometown of Charleston. As the celebration wound down, late-night snacks included mini buttermilk-fried chicken bites, pulled pork, and country biscuits.

Featured in our latest issue, which you can find a copy of here, this Stone Tower Winery wedding is definitely one of our favorites. Check out the full wedding below for more whimsical ideas and inspiration!



The Dress

Lacey opted for a garden-inspired wedding dress, which complemented her one-of-a-kind bouquet. It featured an A-line silhouette with romantic lace and a spaghetti strap top.

How They Met

Lacey, vice president at her family’s Stone Tower Winery, and Will, a marine scientist, met on OkCupid. Their first date was at Vinoteca—a spot Will chose thinking the wine flights would give them a topic of conversation (he still has her name in his phone as “Lacey Wine,” Lacey says.) They sat on the patio and talked for hours, at one point listening as a street musician approached to play Stevie Wonder’s “My Cheri Amour.” Four years later, at their wedding reception, they shared their first dance to the same song.

The Venue

Located in Leesburg, Stone Tower Winery provided the ultimate setting for Lacey and Will’s big day. The couple was able to take swoon-worthy portraits throughout the winery’s grounds (which featured unparalleled views of vineyards, rollings hills, and Blue Run mountains), exchange vows inside the Tank Room, and celebrate the night away at the property’s Vineyard View Ballroom.

The Show-Stopping Flowers

Along with Lacey’s overflowing bouquet of bright florals, bridesmaids also carried lush arrangements. The bouquets paired perfectly with the ‘maids floral patterned Anthropologie and Free People gowns, too.

The Special Guest Appearance

Lacey and Will’s adorable pup also played a role for their Stone Tower Winery wedding—by walking down the aisle! They didn’t skimp on the florals either and even had their pooch don a flower-filled wreath around its collar.

The Wedding Day Traditions

To ward off any rain at their Stone Tower Winery wedding, the couple buried a bottle of bourbon and champagne—which they dug up before heading to the altar.

The Stone Tower Winery Wedding Details

Garlands of greenery was strung along the ceilings to evoke a whimsical vibe during Lacey and Will’s reception. They also had a mix of round and banquet-style tables paired with wooden cross-back chair seating, a live painter, and served a three-tired fondant-frosted cake adorned with abstract florals.

The Details:

Photographer: Candice Adelle Photography | Venue: Stone Tower Winery | Event Planning: CG & Co Event| Planning & Design: Katie Joga, Pure Whimsy Events | Florist: Westvirjeni | Invitations: Designed by the couple, printed by Cards of Wood | Catering: Eric Fleischer Catering | Cake: Buttercream Bakeshop | Hair & Makeup Artist: Ash Salon | Bride’s Attire: Maggie Sottero, Cherry Blossom Bridal | Groom’s Attire: SuitSupply | Bridesmaids’ Attire: Antropologie and Free People | Music/Entertainment: Classical Guitar Ceremonies (ceremony); Newt Junior (cocktail hour); Aztec Sun (reception) | Linens: La Tavola Fine Linen | Lighting, Draping & Staging: Party Plus Tents & Events | Live Painter: Brittany Sims Art

This article appeared in the Summer/Fall 2019 issue of Washingtonian Weddings.

