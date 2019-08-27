These vibrant stations showcase the evolution of the signature cocktail into the signature bar.

Want to take your drink station at your reception to the next level? These wedding bar ideas will not only show off your signature cocktail, they’ll also delight your guests from the start of your celebration to your send-off. From boozy sodas and shakes to a sake bar with sushi pairings, check out our “Say Cheers” styled shoot (from our latest issue) to see three totally unique wedding bar ideas that feature signature cocktails, too!

The Crush Bar

Fans of the popular “Orange Crush” cocktail will love this wedding bar idea. Orange, grapefruit, and ginger-pear crushes are the stars of this colorful wedding bar chock-full of summertime favorites.

Design & Concept: Kari Rider Events | Florals & Decor: Amaryllis Floral & Event Design | Catering: Ridgewells Catering | Paper: Cheree Berry Paper

The Shakes & Soda Bar

Let your signature drink (like the gin milkshake, Kir Royale granita, and apricot Bellini ice pictured here) do double duty as a pre-or post-dinner snack while evoking another era with a throwback bar design. Along with the retro vibe and gin milkshake, this wedding bar idea also includes boozy sodas and creamsicles—yum!

Design & Concept: Ida Rose Events | Catering: Occasions Caterers | Custom Builds (backdrop, furniture, signs): Social Supply Design & Decor | Florals: Sweet Root Village | Menus: Emily Baird Design

The Sake Bar

Searching for wedding bar ideas that feature a food and beverage pairing? Cocktails are front-and-center at themed bars, but don’t be afraid to add a few edible elements as well. For this sake station, Beacon & Berkeley Events teamed up with Heirloom Catering and Event Design to offer small bites of mochi ice cream balls, dragon fruit, and sushi rolls.

Design & Concept: Beacon & Berkeley Events | Bar and Backdrop: Revolution Event Design and Production | Catering: Heirloom Catering and Event Design | Florals: Darling and Daughters

This article appeared in the Summer/Fall 2019 issue of Washingtonian Weddings.

Join the conversation!