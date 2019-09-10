“Years ago we started passing snacks on the dance floor. They moved to later, and then to late-night snacks,” says Design Cuisine founder Bill Homan. Late-night snacks aren’t new, but this tasty party trend is here to stay.

Making main-course and dessert selections (not to mention cocktail-hour choices) will keep you and your caterer busy, but if you’re planning on dancing late into the night, consider a little something extra.

“We always see smiles when late-night snacks start coming around,” says Craig Currie of Root & Stem Catering. “Serve these after cake, about one hour before the reception ends.” One of Currie’s favorites right now: the raclette bar—“warm, gooey melted cheese surrounded by bread, pickled vegetables, and charcuterie.”

Other popular choices (pictured) range from the sweet—like homemade pop tarts and pies—to the savory—including sliders with fries, shrimp cones, avocado toast, and mini skillets of macaroni-and-cheese.

“There are folks that are having really laid-back weddings and others with traditional big Italian weddings,” says Dan Rose of Well Dunn Catering. “No matter the level of sophistication, the late-night snack bridges the gap. They really do appeal to everybody.”

This article appeared in the Summer/Fall 2019 issue of Washingtonian Weddings.

Join the conversation!