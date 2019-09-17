Finding creative ways to get guests to and from your reception can be a challenge, but not for this DC couple! At Sara Patterson and Robert Henry’s Capitol Hill wedding, scooters were the primary method of transportation—allowing everyone to travel in style. “Being able to show guests our neighborhood and what our lives in DC are like was important to us from the start,” the couple says. So, after Sara and Robert exchanged “I dos” at Lincoln Park, the newlyweds (and their guests!) zipped to their reception on red electric scooters.

The e-scooters weren’t the only unique part, either. “The focus [of our wedding] was on our neighborhood,” Sara says, adding that the couple “had a hand in all aspects of the wedding,” which made it feel personalized and “uniquely them.” From the bride’s high-low gown, to the zigzag reception table layout, check out their one-of-a-kind Capitol Hill wedding below.

The Wedding Fashion

Since Sara and Robert were throwing a small and more relaxed Capitol Hill wedding, they opted for less formal attire. Sara wore a high-low satin gown accessorized with a V-neckline, and Robert donned a navy button down paired with Charcoal gray dress pants, a necktie and suspenders. They also decided to forgo having a wedding party to keep with their intimate aesthetic.

How They Met and Got Engaged

“We met at a jazz club called HR-57,” the couple says, a since-closed classic DC jazz club on H street. Sara was there for a work happy hour and Robert was meeting up with a mutual friend. They bumped into each other and Sara was immediately swept away by Robert’s “great laugh and calming presence.” Robert, too, was instantly smitten and remembered thinking he needed to see this girl again. They agreed to meet up for their first date, which was on the National Mall. “It was late summer, maybe early fall, and we met near the National Gallery of Art,” the couple recalls. They spent the day walking around DC chatting for hours about architecture, design and, Sara’s favorite topic, famous designer chairs. The pair ended up dating for nine years until Robert proposed while they were spending a weekend-getaway outside of Charlottesville.

The Intimate Capitol Hill Wedding Ceremony

The ceremony took place at Lincoln Park, which is a popular park in Capitol Hill a few blocks from Eastern Market. The couple invited only 60 of their nearest and dearest to attend and had a vintage carpet in lieu of an altar for exchanging vows. After the first kiss, SPIN e-scooters were lined up for everyone to use as transportation to the reception. This allowed for a lot of great photo-ops, of course, and for the couple to take in their beloved neighborhood for the first time as newlyweds.

The Reception at Gallery O on H

For their reception, Sara and Robert hosted a sit-down barbecue dinner at Gallery O on H, an art gallery on H street. “We wanted to serve great, comforting food and be as close to home as possible,” they say. One of the bride’s favorite details from their Capitol Hill wedding was the layout of their reception tables. They were arranged zigzag so guests could mix and mingle while they dined. The floral centerpieces added a special touch as well, as they were locally sourced and arranged by friends. After the wedding, the flowers were donated to Petals for Hope, a charity that repurposes donated flowers from weddings or other special events.

As for the cake, the couple decided to skip the traditional tiered confection. “A big slice of cake just didn’t sound right with barbecue, so we went with freshly cut watermelon slices and brownies instead,” Sara says.

The Details:

Photographer: Stacy Smith Evans Photography | Venue: Gallery O on H | Planning & Design: The Secret Life of Daydreams | Florist: Wollam Gardens; Petals for Hope (floral donation) | Invitations: Paper Culture | Caterer: Rocklands BBQ | Hair and Artist: Jean Jekel | Bride’s Attire: Calvin Klein from Dillards | Groom’s Attire: Suit Supply | Transportation: SPIN Scooters | Rentals: Party Rental Ltd. | Compost Hauler: Organic Waste Haulers

Join the conversation!