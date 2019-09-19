13 Fun Food Events Around DC This Weekend

Test your senses at a three-course dinner hosted by Big Bear Cafe, Capitoline Vermouth, and Little Donna’s on Thursday from 7 to 9 PM. The meal will pair dishes like smoked emu tartare with various Vermouth-based beverages. Tickets are $65.

Urbana is bringing the Feast of San Gennaro to the District on Thursday from 3 to 10 PM. In celebration of the Italian-American festival, the restaurant will show the 1996 classic Big Night throughout the day and serve dishes inspired by the film, such as zuppa di pesce and of course, the timpano.

This month and next, Kingbird at the Watergate Hotel is hosting Mediterranean-grill-themed nights on Thursday evenings. For $79 per person, guests can feast on locally-sourced cheese and charcuterie, marinated lamb, and other traditional dishes on the restaurant terrace. Reservations are suggested.

Aw, shucks! The ninth annual Chesapeake Oyster, Wine, and Beer Festival is happening at Union Market’s Dock 5 on Saturday. Live shuckers will be cracking open over 20 different types of oysters and there will be a wide array of alcoholic beverages. Tickets are $79, and there are two timeframes to choose from.

The dog days aren’t over just yet – stop by Bethesda’s NoBe Market for a Lucky Dog Animal Rescue adoption event on Saturday from 12 to 3 PM. While you meet with the adoptable dogs you can stop by the Swizzler food truck on site or get a brew at the Seasons 52 “Yappy Hour” beer garden.

Oktoberfest official kicks off on Saturday, and Sauf Haus is celebrating with its Lederhosen and Liters party. The beer hall will offer Jågermeister specials and hold a costume contest. Check out our full guide to the celebration here.

The party doesn’t have to stop here – swing by the H Street Festival on Saturday from noon to 7 PM. The 11-block festival will showcase the area’s entertainment and arts scene, as well as neighborhood restaurants like Stable and Biergarten Haus.

Commemorate Caboose Common’s first year in Fairfax at an Oktoberfest themed party on Saturday from 12 to 7 PM. The brewing company will debut a coffee-infused beer created in partnership with Lone Oak Coffee at the event. Food and drink tickets will be $6 each.

It’s finally here: Washingtonian‘s Taste of Georgetown (presented by Infiniti) is Sunday from 11 am to 4 PM. The 26th annual epicurean festival brings together dozens of restaurants plus family-friendly activities, beer, and wine. Admission is free but you can purchase tickets for food and drink tastes online in advance—and don’t forget to vote for your favorite bites at the festival.

Calling all amateur bakers! The Takoma Park Farmers Market is hosting its eighth annual pie contest on Sunday at 11 AM. Folks can enter pies that use any seasonal ingredient from the market, and judges will award prizes in a number of categories. Donations from pie sales will go to the market’s SNAP Match Program.

On Sunday, Spoken English is playing host to pie queen Nicole Rucker as she makes her way across the US for her book tour. Pastry director Pichet Ong will team up with Rucker to put on a four-course dinner, with seatings at 3 PM, 5 PM, and 7:30 PM. Seats are $65.

And heading into next week…

Whiskey connoisseurs at Jack Rose Dining Saloon are offering a free tasting event on Tuesday from 5 to 7:30 PM. The showcase will feature Jim Beam bourbon, plus a $10 classic cocktail during the regular happy hour.

On Tuesday, The Occidental is launching its pre-theater dinner menu in partnership with the National Theatre. From 5 to 7 PM, Washingtonians can grab three courses of autumn-inspired dishes like hard cider-braised pork belly for $45 per person, and add a wine pairing for $20 more.

