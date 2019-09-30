From the wedding arch flowers to the blooms overflowing from the tall glass vessel centerpieces, orange, white, and pink florals paired with delicate greenery were displayed in eye-catching ways throughout Dani and Drew’s big day. The couple, who met in high school and have two adorable daughters together, exchanged vows at the Chesapeake Bay Beach Club’s newly renovated Garden Rooftop. The rooftop, which features 16-foot wooden ceilings and retractable windows, provided scenic waterfront views for the ceremony and featured the most stunning wedding arch covered in delicate florals. After the ceremony, guests were invited to celebrate the newlyweds inside the venue’s spacious Sunset Ballroom where they were served a sit-down dinner of short ribs and crab cakes followed by a night full of dancing. Check out their love story and full wedding below to see all the ways they used lush florals to dress up their recently revamped waterfront venue.

The Wedding Fashion

Dani wore a soft and airy A-line wedding dress that was accessorized with illusion lace and a crystal embellished sash. She also pulled her hair back in a romantic updo to complement her gown. For her bouquet, she carried a round arrangement filled with orchids, peonies, garden roses, and freesia. Drew looked handsome in a formal three-piece suite paired with a black necktie and rose boutonniere attached to his lapel. As for bridesmaids and groomsmen, the leading ladies were invited to wear a dress of their choosing (in a gold or neutral color) and the men opted for black suits and bow ties.

How They Met

Even though Dani and Drew met in high school and saw each other from time to time, they didn’t officially start to date until much later. “We saw each other at random events, until we finally met up in Ocean City, Maryland,” Dani recalls. They hit it off at the lively waterfront bar, Secreats and from there the couple says they’ve been inseparable—sharing six years together, along with two kids and a house, before getting engaged.

The Wedding Arch With Flowers & Other Ceremony Details

One of Dani’s favorite details (and ours, too!) was the dreamy wedding arch with florals. The structure was composed with vine-like twine, eucalyptus greenery, and pops of orange, pink, and white blossoms. Two fern arrangements were also placed next to the archway to enhance its whimsical vibe.

The Elegant Reception

After the couple exchanged vows, they held a seated reception for 250 guests inside the Sunset Ballroom and Garden Room of the Chesapeake Bay Beach Club. They chose to fill the space with tables dressed in white linens, topped with fresh florals in tall glass centerpieces. Along with their sit-down dinner, the couple served champagne all night and had a dessert table which featured a variety of frosted cakes.

The Details:

Photographer: Kira Nicole Photography | Venue & Catering: Chesapeake Bay Beach Club | Planning & Design: Jonathan G Willen & Associates & Vintage Affairs | Florist: MultiFlor Inc. | Cake: Sugar Bakers Cakes | Hair Stylist: Maricel Unthank | Makeup Artist: Kelley Unthank Makeup | Bride’s Attire: Bridals by Elena | Groom’s & Groomsmen’s Attire: Men’s Wearhouse | Music/Entertainment: DJ Chris Styles | Videographer: Rivion Weddings

Join the conversation!