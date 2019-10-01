For their formal affair, Chesney Hellmuth and Travis Floyd’s chose a palette of white with some creams and a tiny bit a green as their primary color palette, including milky hued florals and oh-so fashionable white bridesmaid dresses. The couple, who both grew up in Alexandria, kept with a timeless theme for their big day but also speckled bits of personalized details throughout, such as watercolor illustrations and prints of their dog, Rowan. “A few small details were added last minute to show some character, but [we] mostly kept it simple,” they explained. For the bridesmaid dresses, Chesney knew she wanted to create a chic wedding party look that was the perfect combination of modern-meets-classic. So, her leading ladies wore matching all-white gowns, which featured delicate floral appliqués, romantic off-the-shoulder sleeves, and a posh tea-length hemline. Check out their full wedding below to not only see how the ‘maids pulled off the all-white gowns, but to find other stylish wedding ideas, too.

The Wedding Dress

Chesney wore a beautiful fitted wedding dress that reminds us of Meghan Markle’s royal wedding gown—thanks to its modest bateau neckline and clean fabric. Chesney’s, though, was a bit more revealing than the princess’, featuring a stunning open back accessorized with a statement bow—one of Chesney’s favorite details from her big day.

How They Got Engaged

Chesney and Travis grew up less than a mile away from one another in Mount Vernon, but didn’t actually meet until they were older. “We went to the same pool, but Travis was four years older so our paths didn’t cross,” Chesney explains. In 2016, their paths finally did cross one night at a bar. “After seconds of talking, I thought he looked familiar and then figured out the crazy coincidence.” From there, the couple spent three years together until Travis popped the question while on a bike ride on Mount Vernon trail. “He proposed right on the Potomac River, with his grandmother’s ring,” Chesney says.

The White Bridesmaid Dresses

Chesney opted for her ‘maids to don white bridesmaid dresses because “she wanted to share the fun” of wearing white on the big day. The gowns, which were from Neiman Marcus, were paired with snow-colored bouquets filled with peonies, roses, ranunculus, buttercups, and lisianthus.

The Ceremony

Chesney and Travis held a sentimental ceremony at the Old Presbyterian Meeting House in Alexandria. The church, perhaps best known as the site for George Washington’s memorial services, has a long history with Chesney’s family. Her great grandparents helped form a congregation there back in 1949, both her great uncle and grandfather served as guest ministers, and Chesney’s brother was married there just a few years ago. So, it was no surprise that the couple decided to exchange vows there.

The Reception

After their ceremony, the couple held a reception for 190 guests at The Intercontinental at the Wharf. “We wanted a location that was easy for our guests,” they said, explaining that the majority of their guests were from Alexandria. They also wanted to host their reception at a venue most of their guests had not yet visited. Since the Intercontinental recently opened, it was the perfect option. It also provided a beautiful ballroom with floor-to-ceiling-windows overlooking the Potomac. As for decorations, the couple opted for creme-colored florals and gold-and-white tablecloths to dress up the space, with custom menu cards tucked into neutral linens at each place setting.

The Details:

Photographer: Astrid Photography | Venue: Old Presbyterian Meeting House (ceremony); The Intercontinental at the Wharf (reception) | Planning & Design: Kelley Cannon Events | Florist: Holly Heider Chapple Flowers | Invitations: Emily Baird Design | Caterer: The Intercontinental at the Wharf | Hair & Makeup Artist: Amie Decker Beauty | Bride’s Attire: Paloma Blanca from Ellie’s Bridal Boutique | Groom’s & Groomsmen’s Attire: Jos. A. Bank | Bridesmaids’ Attire: Shoshanna from Neiman Marcus | Music/Entertainment: Nation from Elan Artists | Transportation: RMA Worldwide Chauffeured Transportation | Lighting: Frost Lighting | Cookies: Sugar Studio

