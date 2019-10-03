10 Fun Food Events Around DC This Weekend

It’s finally here! The sprawling Latin market La Cosecha is soft-launching on Thursday. Check out food vendors like Peruvian Brothers and La Casita and many more, which will be operating at a pop-up capacity while finishing touches are put in place. Already open: cocktail bar Seranata and fashion/jewelry/home goods outlets Zona E Home and Nova Bossa.

On Thursday, the Ballston BID throws a Ballston Street Bash and Mega Farmers Market in Welburn Square from 3 to 8 PM. The five-hour mega market will feature shopping from local vendors, a beer and wine garden, and a live music performances.

Get your taco fix: Mission’s Navy Yard and Dupont locations are offering $3.50 mushroom, chicken, or chorizo tacos from 4 PM until close on Friday in honor of National Taco Day. Patrons can also get $5 El Jimador shots, $8 margaritas, or $26 margarita pitchers.

Meanwhile, Taco Bamba is hosting its second annual Bambathon charity drive to benefit World Central Kitchen on Friday. All five locations in DC and Northern Virginia will race to sell the most tacos—the locations that hits the 1,500 taco benchmark will donate $1,000 to support emergency food relief efforts.

Wind down with an ancient wine celebration at the Embassy of Georgia on Friday from 5 to 7 PM. A tasting will include red and amber wines fermented in qvevri, egg-shaped terracotta vessels that has been used in winemaking for centuries in Georgia. Admission is free; register here.

Check out the first-ever Unite the District Fest at Audi Field on Friday and Saturday. The two-day event will showcase local restaurants and breweries, plus musical acts like Black Alley and White Ford Bronco. Day one is limited to guests 21 years and older, but day two is open to visitors of all ages. All-inclusive tickets are $35.

Taste of Bethesda is back on Saturday from 11 AM to 4 PM. Be sure to check out newcomers to the neighborhood food festival like Casa Oaxaca and Leo & Liv. Admission to the event is free, but taste tickets will be sold on-site (four tickets cost $5)

Join the fall festivities at Ballston Quarter’s pop-up pumpkin patch on Saturday starting at 10 AM. For $5 in cash you can grab a pumpkin and head to the decoration station, with proceeds going to the Arlington Food Assistance Center. Be sure to check out live music performances and the cider bar as well.

Check out the fourth annual Hops & Harvest Festival on Saturday from noon to 5 PM. The event is a beer enthusiast’s dream, featuring more than 100 Maryland beers, wines, and spirits as well as music from DJ Chris Tharp. General admission, which includes unlimited tastings, is $40 ahead of time and $50 at the door.

Starting this Sunday, the Bombay Club is offering a three-course brunch menu that highlights cuisines from different regions of India each week. Up first: executive chef Nilesh Singhvi is serving dishes like chicken cafreal and methi muthia from Goa.

And looking ahead…

On Monday, first-time Michelin star recipient Gravitas will join 25 other top DC restaurants, distillers, and breweries for Chefs Take a Stand Against Domestic Violence. The gala will feature numerous tasting stations, a silent auction, and entertainment by The Haiku Guys & Gals. Tickets are $125.

Michelin-starred restaurant Komi is dressing down for the month of October, turning into a vegetarian “Happy Gyro” pop-up. The $60 meal takes inspirations from the kind of casual Greek delis chef Johnny Monis’s parents owned in Alexandria—think veggie riffs on gyros, souvlaki, and pizza. Tickets are available every Monday.

Join the conversation!