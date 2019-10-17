14 Fun Food Events Around DC This Weekend

Enjoy a hearty feast at Supra complete with Georgian wine on Thursday at 8 PM. The expansive menu includes favorites like pork and beef dumplings and cheesy khachapuri bread. Tickets are $140 including wine, gratuity, and tax.

Head to downtown Vienna for a wild game dinner at Caboose Tavern on Thursday at 7 PM. Executive chef David Rabin put together a five-course meal at the brewery with unique dishes like antelope bibimbap and whey-braised goat, all paired with a different Caboose Brewing beer. Tickets are $90 per person.

ChurchKey is turning ten years old, and to celebrate the craft beer hangout is hosting Allagash Brewing Company for a tap takeover on Thursday from 4 to 11:30 PM. The anniversary beer list is headlined by The Cloister, a brew crafted by Allagash’s Jason Perkins and ChurchKey’s Greg Engbert. Admission to the event is free, with beers priced by the glass and in four-ounce tasting pours.

Are you ready to go nuts for doughnuts? In honor of their five year anniversary, District Doughnut is hosting an all-you-can-eat event at their Barracks Row flagship from 8 to 10 PM on Friday. Get your fill of glazed vanilla, brown butter, Funfetti, and pumpkin doughnuts for just $10.

Do your morning flow with a view at CorePower Yoga’s class on Summit the Rooftop at Conrad on Saturday at 10 AM. After the one-hour course, grab brunch bites like avocado toast and caramel apple parfait, plus a complimentary glass of Moët Champagne. The hotel’s patio bar will also be open following the class. Tickets are $40.

Learn to cook a three-course autumnal meal at Mon Ami Gabi’s cooking class on Saturday from 10 AM to noon. Led by executive chef Andrew Fleischauer, guests will get step-by-step lessons on how to prepare spiced crusted cauliflower steak, a salad course, and Funfetti macarons. Plus, they’ll get to enjoy their creations with a boutique French wine pairing. Call 301-654-1234 for tickets to the class, which are $55 per person.

Starting at 11 AM on Saturday, NoBe Market will host a Fall Festival featuring live bluegrass music from Two Ton Twig and plenty of family-friendly fun. The plaza will transform into a pumpkin patch, complete with carving demos and decoration stations. Munch on autumnal eats like venison chili and chili dogs, or warm up with hot apple cider from Seasons52. Entrance to the event is free, but you can also get food and drink tickets starting at $5 in advance.

Shucktoberfest is back in Arlington. Join Copperwood Tavern for a wide selection of local craft beers and oysters on Saturday from 11 AM to 5 PM. The pet-friendly event is open to the public, but you can buy tasting tickets ahead of time for $35.

Head over to the Parks at Walter Reed for a celebration of all things fall starting Saturday at 11 AM. Centered on community healing, Down in the Reeds Festival will offer live performances throughout the day, as well as pop-ups like a music healing tent and lawn games. Festival goers can stop by the Atlas Brew Works beer garden for a beverage or grab a snack from any of the food trucks parked around the venue. Entrance to the festival is free, but you can make the suggested donation of $10 to support the acts at the event.

Take a staycation inspired by the Amalfi Coast at Don Ciccio & Figli on Saturday and Sunday from 1 to 8 PM. Throughout the weekend, guests can test out the new fall cocktail lineup at the Italian-owned amaro and cordial distillery alongside bites from Stellina Pizzeria. There will also be crazy eights and scopa card tournaments at the event, with the winners receiving two Don Ciccio & Figli bottles and a Stellina gift basket.

Be one of the first to try out the menus from DC’s most hyped new restaurants at New Kitchens on the Block at Mess Hall on Sunday. The all-star lineup at the preview pop-up includes Hi/Fi Taco, Spanish and Japanese fusion restaurant Cranes, and Erik Bruner-Yang’s first menu for &pizza. The event will have two sessions: one from noon to 2 PM and the other from 3 to 5 PM, with tickets starting at $85.

On Sunday, a slew of DC culinary powerhouses will come together for a seven-course dinner in honor of two of Washington’s late, great chefs: Michel Richard and Jean-Louis Palladin. The dinner at Cesco Osteria includes a slew of all-star alums of both kitchens, including Eric Ziebold (Metier), Cedric Maupillier (Convivial and Mintwood), Betrand Chemel (2941), and many more. Tickets for the event cost $300, with proceeds benefiting DC Central Kitchen. The reception begins at 5 PM.

And heading into next week…

Seven Reasons’s chef Enrique Limardo is teaming up with Argentinean winemaker Sebastian Zuccardi for an 11-course dinner on Monday. The culinary event will present a thoughtfully curated array of Latin American dishes and libations, featuring wine from the Uco Valley of Argentina. There will be seatings at 6 PM and 9 PM, with tickets priced at $200 per person.

It’s the third annual ¡Buen Provecho! A Taste of Columbia Heights event on Wednesday from 6 to 9 PM. The walking taste tour will highlight spots like The Coupe and neighborhood pizza joint RedRocks. Tickets are $35 for general admission, with sales benefiting multicultural educational organization CentroNía.

