Ryan Kelly is one of the country’s leading lip artists, which means—as you can see here—painting fun stuff on people’s smackers. The Maryland resident’s work has been featured in all sorts of national publications, but we asked her to create some DC-specific lip vignettes just for us. Here’s what she came up with—no digital trickery involved. To see much more of her work, check out her Instagram page, @ryankellymua.

This article appears in the November 2019 issue of Washingtonian.

Keep Up on DC’s Latest Fashions with Our Shopping Newsletter Fashion finds and deals, and the latest trends for you and your home. Or, see all of our newsletters. By signing up, you agree to our terms