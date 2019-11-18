5 Food and Drink Deals You Won’t Want to Miss During DC Cocktail Week

DC Cocktail Week kicks off Monday, November 18 and runs until Sunday, November 24 with plenty of opportunities to toast the city’s thriving cocktail scene. You can head to one of these daily happy hours for complimentary tastings or check our picks for food and drink pairings all week long.

Anju

1805 18th St., NW

The Dupont Circle Korean restaurant lives up to its name—”Anju” means food consumed while drinking — with an $11 cocktail and mandu dumpling pairing. Wash down the pan-fried pork and kimchi dumplings with sage and pear-infused makkoli (sparkling Korean rice wine).