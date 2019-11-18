5 Food and Drink Deals You Won’t Want to Miss During DC Cocktail Week

DC Cocktail Week kicks off Monday, November 18 and runs until Sunday, November 24 with plenty of opportunities to toast the city’s thriving cocktail scene. You can head to one of these daily happy hours for complimentary tastings or check our picks for food and drink pairings all week long.

Anju

1805 18th St., NW

The Dupont Circle Korean restaurant lives up to its name—”Anju” means food consumed while drinking — with an $11 cocktail and mandu dumpling pairing. Wash down the pan-fried pork and kimchi dumplings with sage and pear-infused makkoli (sparkling Korean rice wine).

Compass Rose

1346 T St., NW

You can take a $15 trip to the Caribbean at Rose Previte’s globetrotting restaurant. Bartenders are shaking up a tropical hibiscus and gin cocktail matched with allspice curried lamb. American Son 1201 K St., NW Tim Ma‘s spot in the Eaton hotel for a gingerbread drink that blends cognac, ginger spice, and genever. For $18, the nostalgic gingerbread flavors are paired with duck leg rillette and blackberry jam on toasted challah bread. At lobby cocktail bar If you’re already listening to Christmas music, head to‘s spot in the Eaton hotel for a gingerbread drink that blends cognac, ginger spice, and genever. For $18, the nostalgic gingerbread flavors are paired with duck leg rillette and blackberry jam on toasted challah bread. At lobby cocktail bar Allegory , the $21 deal covers another dressed up toast with rabbit bacon and a boozy cafe con leche. Tiger Fork

922 N St., NW The Hong Kong-inspired restaurant crafts a cocktail made of Japanese Toki whiskey, cream, and two types of black tea. Head over for a nightcap and dessert: the $20 combo marries the drink with a sweet bubble waffle.

2901 Wilson Blvd., Arlington

Clarendon’s Balkan cocktail bar and cafe is offering three different deals at three different price points. Sip a gin and grapefruit cocktail with barley risotto ($15), or match salmon with ginger aioli and a pomegranate-lime cocktail ($20). For dinner and a drink, splurge for the hearty burger and a smoky cocktail with whiskey, sweet vermouth, and bitters ($25).

