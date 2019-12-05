11 Fun Food Events Around DC This Weekend

December is here, and that means that the holiday spirit has hit DC in full force.

You can get your shopping done and grab a bite at a bunch of festive holiday markets around the city. At Blagden Alley spot Calico, you can sip on a boozy hot drink while decorating ornaments and cookies on Saturday.

Plus, we’ve reached peak pop-up: plenty of bars around DC have decked their halls for the holiday.

Take a culinary trip to Hong Kong at Tiger Fork’s night market on Thursday from 8 PM to midnight. The restaurant’s original opening chef Irvin Van Oord will dish out street snacks like glazed pork skewers and duck wings, while Amor y Amargo head bartender Max Green will make shochu cocktails all night long. Admission is free.

It’s all Champagne dreams on Friday at Minibar, which is putting on a special dinner paired with the best champagnes from Dom Pérignon. Seatings are $695 per person and are available for 5:30 PM and 8:30 PM.

Winterfest is in full swing at Wunder Garten! Weekend fun includes a maker’s market, Christmas tree lot, polar tunnel, and an ugly sweater dance party on Saturday starting at 7 PM. Swiss restaurant Stable will have a “Little Stable” pop-up at featuring a wintertime fondue menu. Be sure to try the traditional Schlossberger cheese fondue ($22/person) with cornichons and boiled potatoes ($4/each) for dipping. The pop-up will be open Thursday through Saturday evenings until December 22.

Oops, I did it again…I went to brunch. Celebrate pop queen Britney Spears’ birthday with a themed-brunch at Commissary from 8 AM to 4 PM on Saturday. You can sip “‘Til The Brunch Ends” bottomless mimosas and bloodies ($18) while watching performances by drag queen Desiree Dik and music videos. Make reservations for the brunch online or by calling 202-299-0018.

On Saturday, Ballston Quarter is hosting a holiday kick-off for the whole family starting at 11 AM. All four levels of the building will get in on the action, with a Polar Express pajama party on one level and a hot chocolate bar from District Doughnut in the market. You can find a full listing of the events here.

Stop by the Graham Georgetown Hotel rooftop on Saturday between 11 AM and 2 PM for a family-friendly afternoon with Saint Nick himself. You’ll have the chance to take a photo with the man while decorating cookies and ornaments on the heated rooftop tent. Parents can also grab some festive cocktails during the event with their $8 admission ticket. Kids get in free.

Cheers to the anniversary of Prohibition’s end at the annual Repeal Day Ball on Saturday, hosted by the DC Craft Bartender’s Guild at the National Union Building in Penn Quarter. As you can imagine, there’ll be plenty of booze plus an international travel theme. Tickets are available starting at $85 for general admission.

Worried about cooking for the in-laws this holiday season? James Beard Award-winning chef Michael Schlow is teaching a class on how to make stress-free Italian dishes this Sunday from noon to 3 PM at Alta Strada. In addition to cooking advice, guests can enjoy a three-course meal with dishes from the class (with an optional wine pairing and cash bar) and grab take-home recipe cards. Tickets are $125.

A little self-indulgence never hurt anyone. On Sunday at 4 PM, 2941 Restaurant is offering a “decadence dinner” featuring luxurious dishes curated by chef Bertrand Chemel. Treat yourself to the likes of miyazaki wagyu “shabu shabu” and wild Scottish langoustine a la plancha. Guests will have the option to order a four ($100), six ($150), or eight-course ($200) tasting menu with optional wine pairings. Reservations are required and can be made by calling 703-270-1500.

And heading into next week…

On Tuesday, distiller Cotton & Reed and Brookland’s Finest are teaming up to put on a special three-course food and drink menu during dinner service celebrating chef Shannan Troncoso’s Italian heritage. Expect dishes like crispy artichokes and stuffed manicotti on the $35 menu. The dinner is the second of three international holiday meals on the calendar.

Kevin Tien’s new concept Emilie’s is hosting its first wine pairing dinner on Wednesday at 6:30 PM. The chic Capitol Hill spot will feature old world wines from Mary Taylor Wine and food pairings from Tien’s kitchen. Tickets are $80 per person.

