Food

Where to Find Snow Day Food and Drink Specials Around DC

Get cozy with hot cocktails and all-day happy hour.
Written by | Published on
Sip hot chocolate on the snow day. Photograph by Flickr user Theo Crazzolara.
Sip hot chocolate on the snow day. Photograph by Flickr user Theo Crazzolara.

Bars and restaurants around DC are inviting chilly Washingtonians to warm up with all-day happy hours and snow-inspired specials. We’ll be updating our list of food and drink deal throughout the day.

Cork Wine Bar & Market
1805 14th St., NW
The 14th Street wine bar is serving $1 cookies, plus all-day happy hour deals to wash the treats down.

District Winery 
385 Water St., SE
Try a new wine at the tasting bar with half-price flights. Bottles of wine are also half-price if you dine in at the restaurant.

Meridian Pint
3400 11th St., NW
Take the day off (or “work from home”) with mimosas on a Wednesday. The Columbia Heights restaurant is serving brunch from 10 AM to 3 PM.

Taco Bamba 
771 I St., NW; multiple locations in Virginia
Head to any location of Victor Albisu’s taqueria to warm up with $1 hot cocoa. All-day happy hour is available at the Springfield, Vienna, and DC branches.

 

 

Don’t Miss a Great New Restaurant Again: Get Our Food Newsletter

Get Started
More:
Questions or comments? You can reach us on Twitter, via e-mail, or by contacting the author directly:
Daniella Byck