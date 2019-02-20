Where to Find Snow Day Food and Drink Specials Around DC

Bars and restaurants around DC are inviting chilly Washingtonians to warm up with all-day happy hours and snow-inspired specials. We’ll be updating our list of food and drink deal throughout the day.

Cork Wine Bar & Market

1805 14th St., NW

The 14th Street wine bar is serving $1 cookies, plus all-day happy hour deals to wash the treats down.

District Winery

385 Water St., SE

Try a new wine at the tasting bar with half-price flights. Bottles of wine are also half-price if you dine in at the restaurant.

Meridian Pint

3400 11th St., NW

Take the day off (or “work from home”) with mimosas on a Wednesday. The Columbia Heights restaurant is serving brunch from 10 AM to 3 PM.

Taco Bamba

771 I St., NW; multiple locations in Virginia

Head to any location of Victor Albisu’s taqueria to warm up with $1 hot cocoa. All-day happy hour is available at the Springfield, Vienna, and DC branches.