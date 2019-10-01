Food

Emilie’s Opens on Capitol Hill Next Week with Oyster Carts and Ranch-Fried Chicken

Take a look inside the next restaurant from former Himitsu star Kevin Tien.

Ranch-friend chicken, one of the family-style share plates at Emilie's. Photography courtesy of Emilie's

One of the most highly anticipated fall dining openings is almost here: Emilie’s, the cart-driven restaurant from former Himitsu chef Kevin Tien and local Jinya restaurateur Sam Shoja, opens on Capitol Hill next Thursday, October 10.

Chef Kevin Tien (center) with the Emilie’s team. Photograph by Chris Jun

The mod-chic space near Barracks Row centers around a vast open kitchen, and seats 158 between the dining room, a communal table, and bar/lounge areas (an 80-seat patio  is opening later). A portion of the chef’s creations will be delivered via carts that weave through the tables, dim-sum-style, delivering seasonal New American plates—think freshly shucked oysters, homemade breads and butters, grab-and-eat dishes like fresh tofu, or house ferments and sauces to accompany the meal.

Small share plates include this ricotta cavatelli with vegetable ‘nduja and breadcrumbs.

Tien, a Louisiana native of Vietnamese descent, has shied away from pigeonholing the restaurant’s cuisine, which features a wide range of influences under the vast “New American” umbrella. The traveling carts will be accompanied by a print menu that includes family-style platters and small share plates like ricotta cavatelli with vegetable ‘nduja, mustard greens, and citrus breadcrumbs; or grilled sweet potatoes with Mexican-style pipian rojo (a nutty red chili sauce) and candied pepitas. Given Tien’s delicious chicken sandwiches at Hot Lola’s, we have our eye on the the ranch-fried chicken platter, with bread-and-butter zucchini pickles, caviar, and Texas toast.

Diners can order from an a la carte menu or pick dishes from roaming carts.

Pastry chef Willa Pelini (previously at Pineapple and Pearls) helped dream up creative desserts like a mala sundae with three types of ice cream in “magic shell,” festooned with chili crunch, sesame caramel, peanuts, and candied cocoa nibs. In addition to Pelini, Tien has assembled an impressive cast of rising DC hospitality stars, including former Rappahannock Oyster Bar head chef Autumn Cline; ex-Del Mar sommelier Alaina Dyne; Himitsu barman Nick Gripp; and general manager Elizabeth Schnettler (another Pineapple alum who most recently worked at Le Diplomate).

The mala sundae with magic shell, chilies, and crunchies.

Reservations just went online.

Emilie’s1101 Pennsylvania Ave., SE. Open Tuesday through Thursday, 5 to 1o PM; Friday and Saturday, 5 to 11 PM. Lunch and brunch will be added later. 

