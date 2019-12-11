You’ll Never Believe Some of the Factories That Used to Be in DC—and What’s There Now



What old factories house today says everything about Washington’s transformation.

770–774 Girard St., NW

Then: A 20th-century helicopter factory—one of the world’s earliest.

Now: Industrial-luxe condos in Columbia Heights, one of which sold in 2017 for $2.3 million.

105 N. Union St., Alexandria

Then: A circa-1918 US Navy torpedo factory.

Now: A circa-1974 arts center and studio space in Old Town.

641 S St., NW

Then: A Wonder Bread and Hostess Cake factory, from the early 1900s to the 1980s.

Now: Luxury loft-style offices in Shaw for WeWork and others.

1401 Okie St., NE

Then: The Pappas tomato factory—officially, Pete Pappas & Sons—a 1940s packing plant that relocated to Maryland.

Now: A hip Ivy City complex that holds a Michelin-starred restaurant (Gravitas) and an ax-throwing bar.

327 S St., NE

Then: A Nabisco baking factory.

Now: The Sun Room, an event space in Eckington by the retailer Salt & Sundry.

