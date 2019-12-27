This Daylong Wedding Included a Celebratory Brunch Followed by a Rooftop Reception in Penn Quarter

Stephen LoGerfo, a criminal defense attorney from Boston, and Damány Langston, an entrepreneur from Raleigh, were introduced by mutual friends in 2012. At the time, neither was interested in “meeting” someone, but they kept in touch and eventually went on their first date, which involved some car trouble and botched plans. At the end of an adventure-filled six-year courtship, Steve proposed on the grounds of the Ca’ d’Zan mansion in Sarasota, Florida. Six months later, they married “the old and new of Washington, DC”—and each other—in a multi-event, daylong wedding.

The celebration began in Meridian Hill with a ceremony at the Josephine Butler Parks Center, where friends read powerful excerpts from the Supreme Court cases that legalized interracial and gay marriage. The couple exited down the staircase as a performer sang Frank Ocean’s “Thinkin’ Bout You”—a song they’d discussed in their first conversations six years earlier. Next came a celebratory brunch, where a palette of green, navy, slate, and ivory set the tone for their Old European theme. That evening, at a rooftop reception in Penn Quarter, guests sipped Dom Pérignon from the year the couple met, danced, and had cake. Loved ones took home small ferns in monogrammed pots, along with monogrammed cigars and matchboxes.

The Details

Photographer: BHUNTERco | Planning & Design: MODE, Events by Brandon Casey | Florist & Production: EventPro | Invitations: Kindly R.S.V.P. Designs | Sweets: Buttercream Bakeshop (cake); Catania Bakery (cannolis) | Attire: Gucci (Damány); Hugo Boss (Steve’s blazer, shirt); Nordstrom (Steve’s vest, pants); Gucci (Steve’s shoes) | Music: Deborah Bond Music (ceremony/brunch); DJ Stylus | Brunch Catering: Eat & Smile Catering | Cigar Roller: Castañeda Cigars

This article appeared in the Summer/Fall 2019 issue of Washingtonian Weddings.

