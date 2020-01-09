Weddings

This Couple’s Winter Wedding Included Festive Decor and a Brunch Reception

Julisa and John married at St. Matthew's Cathedral with a reception that followed at DC Restaurant.

Written by
| Published on
brunch-wedding

Julisa Edwards and John de Wet opted for a brunch wedding instead of a traditional dinner reception and it was filled with wintery details. The couple married at the gorgeous St. Matthew’s Cathedral and then invited guests to celebrate afterwards with brunch at Nora Restaurant. They chose to decorate the DC restaurant with festive greenery, such as rosemary, pine, and olive branches, to evoke an elegant and cozy aesthetic and served an array of brunch-inspired dishes, such as a mouth-watering baked acorn squash stuffed with roasted exotic mushrooms. 

Along with their festive decor and assorted brunch foods, the couple also treated their guests to a Trolley Tour around DC after the meal. See more of their December wedding below.

brunch-wedding

 

brunch-wedding
View More: http://candiceadelle.pass.us/julisa-and-jon
brunch-wedding

brunch-wedding

brunch-wedding
brunch-wedding

brunch-wedding

brunch-wedding
View More: http://candiceadelle.pass.us/julisa-and-jon

brunch-wedding

brunch-wedding
brunch-wedding

brunch-wedding

brunch-wedding
brunch-wedding
brunch-wedding
brunch-wedding
brunch-wedding

brunch-wedding

brunch-wedding
brunch-wedding
brunch-wedding
brunch-wedding
brunch-wedding

brunch-wedding

brunch-wedding
brunch-wedding

brunch-wedding

brunch-wedding

 

brunch-wedding
View More: http://candiceadelle.pass.us/julisa-and-jon

brunch-wedding
brunch-wedding

brunch-wedding

brunch-wedding

View More: http://candiceadelle.pass.us/julisa-and-jon
brunch-wedding
View More: http://candiceadelle.pass.us/julisa-and-jon

brunch-wedding

View More: http://candiceadelle.pass.us/julisa-and-jon
brunch-wedding

The Details:

Photography: Candice Adelle Photography | Venue & Caterer: Restaurant Nora | Event Planner: Pure Whimsy Events | Florist: Saivita Florals | Stationery:  Rifle Paper Co. | Makeup Artist: Makeup by Mimi Tran | Transportation: Old Town Trolley Tours Videographer: Mari Harsan Studios

More:
jacqueline-tynes
Jacqueline Tynes
Assistant Editor, Washingtonian Weddings

Jacqueline comes to Washingtonian with close to five years of digital content experience and SEO best practices. She previously was a senior editorial associate at WeddingWire, specializing in wedding fashion, and before that, an assistant at Vow Bride. Originally from Norfolk, Virginia, she now lives in Columbia Heights.

