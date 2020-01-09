This Couple’s Winter Wedding Included Festive Decor and a Brunch Reception

Julisa Edwards and John de Wet opted for a brunch wedding instead of a traditional dinner reception and it was filled with wintery details. The couple married at the gorgeous St. Matthew’s Cathedral and then invited guests to celebrate afterwards with brunch at Nora Restaurant. They chose to decorate the DC restaurant with festive greenery, such as rosemary, pine, and olive branches, to evoke an elegant and cozy aesthetic and served an array of brunch-inspired dishes, such as a mouth-watering baked acorn squash stuffed with roasted exotic mushrooms.

Along with their festive decor and assorted brunch foods, the couple also treated their guests to a Trolley Tour around DC after the meal. See more of their December wedding below.

Follow Washingtonian Weddings on Instagram | Like Washingtonian Weddings on Facebook

The Details:

Join the conversation!