Weddings

This Glitzy Big Day Is Filled With Geometric Wedding Ideas

Jamela Black and Dusan Dimić's wedding featured a mixed-metal geometric theme.

Written by
and
| Published on
geometric-wedding-ideas
All photographs by Iris Mannings Photography

Their meet-cute: Jamela, a government employee from Tallahassee, had finished her West African dance class and was walking from the gym to pick up groceries in Logan Circle; Dusan, a real estate agent from Belgrade, Serbia, was standing outside a nearby restaurant. Their eyes locked but they didn’t speak—that is, until Dusan got Jamela’s attention a bit later on her return walk and the two exchanged numbers.

Almost a year later, Dusan proposed on Christmas Day; the following October they married at Arena Stage, with a reception at La Vie. Check out their big day, which features a slew of trendy, geometric wedding ideas, to learn more about how they planned a fun-filled celebration.

Follow Washingtonian Weddings on Instagram | Like Washingtonian Weddings on Facebook 

Jamela + DusanIris Mannings-14
Jamela + DusanIris Mannings-21

The Wedding Fashion

Jamela looked gorgeous in a fit-and-flare lace gown featuring romantic off-the-shoulder sleeves and carried a bouquet filled with white blooms and fresh greenery. As for her her ‘maids, they donned sparkly sequined evening gowns for a festive look. Dusan and his groomsmen also looked dapper in formal tuxedos.

Jamela + DusanIris Mannings-142
Jamela + DusanIris Mannings-135

Jamela + DusanIris Mannings-216
Jamela + DusanIris Mannings-227
Jamela + DusanIris Mannings-222

Jamela + DusanIris Mannings-307
geometric-wedding-ideas

The Mixed-Metal Theme and Geometric Wedding Ideas

The wedding design was based on a mixed-metal geometric theme, with geometric invitations from Minted, a copper geometric ceremony backdrop, and gold geometric terrarium votives at the reception. The couple wanted a “modern, urban, ethereal” feel, and opted for a neutral palette with modern clear-acrylic and more traditional silver chairs, gold-rimmed glass plates, textured silver napkins, and more greenery than flowers. They surprised guests with a live West African dance performance by Sankofa Dance Theatre, and to celebrate their sweet tooths and love of java, Jamela and Dusan treated loved ones to an espresso bar by Alba Espresso Service and sent them home with Nutella from Sweets By E.

Jamela + DusanIris Mannings-576
Jamela + DusanIris Mannings-599
Jamela + DusanIris Mannings-584

geometric-wedding-ideas

geometric-wedding-ideas

Jamela + DusanIris Mannings-754
Jamela + DusanIris Mannings-738

geometric-wedding-ideas

geometric-wedding-ideas

Jamela + DusanIris Mannings-780
Jamela + DusanIris Mannings-771
Jamela + DusanIris Mannings-775

geometric-wedding-ideas

Jamela + DusanIris Mannings-1022
Jamela + DusanIris Mannings-996

geometric-wedding-ideas

The Details:

Photographer: Iris Mannings Photography | Venue: Arena Stage (ceremony); La Vie (reception) | Planning & Design: Margo Fischer, Bright Occasions | Florist & Table Decor: Bee Inspired EventsCake: Michelle’s Cakes (Indian Head, Md.) | Hair Stylist: Salem Desta, Aesthetics Salon (bride); Njeri Radway (bridal party) | Makeup Artist: Krystal Graham, Nvision Artistry | Bride’s Attire: Pronovias, House of Jon Lei Atelier | Groom and Groomsmen’s Attire: Black Tux, Nordstrom | Bridesmaids’ Attire: Badgley Mischka, Rent the Runway | Music: DJ Main Event | Videographer: Grand Chief Attractions Videography | Photo booth: Center City Photo | Rentals: BD3 Design (drapes); Select Event Group (decor) | Signs: Artisan Matchmaker

Are You Engaged? (Congratulations!) Get Our Wedding Inspo Newsletter

Advice, inspiration, and ideas for your Washington wedding.

Or, see all of our newsletters. By signing up, you agree to our terms.
More:
jacqueline-tynes
Jacqueline Tynes
Assistant Editor, Washingtonian Weddings

Jacqueline comes to Washingtonian with close to five years of digital content experience and SEO best practices. She previously was a senior editorial associate at WeddingWire, specializing in wedding fashion, and before that, an assistant at Vow Bride. Originally from Norfolk, Virginia, she now lives in Columbia Heights.

Amy Moeller
Amy Moeller
Editor, Washingtonian Weddings

Amy leads Washingtonian Weddings and writes Style Setters for Washingtonian. Prior to joining Washingtonian in March 2016, she was the editor of Capitol File magazine in DC and before that, editor of What’s Up? Weddings in Annapolis.

Get Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day

Get Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day