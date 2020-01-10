This Glitzy Big Day Is Filled With Geometric Wedding Ideas

Their meet-cute: Jamela, a government employee from Tallahassee, had finished her West African dance class and was walking from the gym to pick up groceries in Logan Circle; Dusan, a real estate agent from Belgrade, Serbia, was standing outside a nearby restaurant. Their eyes locked but they didn’t speak—that is, until Dusan got Jamela’s attention a bit later on her return walk and the two exchanged numbers.

Almost a year later, Dusan proposed on Christmas Day; the following October they married at Arena Stage, with a reception at La Vie. Check out their big day, which features a slew of trendy, geometric wedding ideas, to learn more about how they planned a fun-filled celebration.

The Wedding Fashion

Jamela looked gorgeous in a fit-and-flare lace gown featuring romantic off-the-shoulder sleeves and carried a bouquet filled with white blooms and fresh greenery. As for her her ‘maids, they donned sparkly sequined evening gowns for a festive look. Dusan and his groomsmen also looked dapper in formal tuxedos.

The Mixed-Metal Theme and Geometric Wedding Ideas

The wedding design was based on a mixed-metal geometric theme, with geometric invitations from Minted, a copper geometric ceremony backdrop, and gold geometric terrarium votives at the reception. The couple wanted a “modern, urban, ethereal” feel, and opted for a neutral palette with modern clear-acrylic and more traditional silver chairs, gold-rimmed glass plates, textured silver napkins, and more greenery than flowers. They surprised guests with a live West African dance performance by Sankofa Dance Theatre, and to celebrate their sweet tooths and love of java, Jamela and Dusan treated loved ones to an espresso bar by Alba Espresso Service and sent them home with Nutella from Sweets By E.

The Details:

Photographer: Iris Mannings Photography | Venue: Arena Stage (ceremony); La Vie (reception) | Planning & Design: Margo Fischer, Bright Occasions | Florist & Table Decor: Bee Inspired Events | Cake: Michelle’s Cakes (Indian Head, Md.) | Hair Stylist: Salem Desta, Aesthetics Salon (bride); Njeri Radway (bridal party) | Makeup Artist: Krystal Graham, Nvision Artistry | Bride’s Attire: Pronovias, House of Jon Lei Atelier | Groom and Groomsmen’s Attire: Black Tux, Nordstrom | Bridesmaids’ Attire: Badgley Mischka, Rent the Runway | Music: DJ Main Event | Videographer: Grand Chief Attractions Videography | Photo booth: Center City Photo | Rentals: BD3 Design (drapes); Select Event Group (decor) | Signs: Artisan Matchmaker

