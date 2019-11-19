A Modern Hotel Wedding Featuring Champagne Escort Cards, Acrylic Place Card Settings, and a Surprise Chinese Lion Dance

Ashley Ross, a brand social media strategist, and Bryant Yee, a UX designer, utilized their eclectic venue and Bryant’s design skill sets—of course—to throw a wedding celebration which they described as “urban dinner-party chic.” The couple set the tone of their sophisticated and modern hotel wedding with the help of black-and-white calligraphed invitations, created by the groom, black tie optional attire, and personalized details sprinkled throughout their reception, such as their one-of-a-kind acrylic place card settings, also compliments to the groom, champagne escort cards, and a surprise Chinese Lion Dance. Check out their modern hotel wedding below, which also highlights how the couple met and fell in love, to see other ways they paired minimalistic and glam ideas to evoke an aesthetically pleasing setting at The Line Hotel.

The Wedding Fashion

Ashley swooned in a chic fit-n-flare Romona Keveza gown featuring a modern neckline that she accessorized with a white bolero wrap. She also added a hint of sparkle to the look with a crystal-embellished sash. Her hair was styled in loose, romantic waves and paired with a floor-length veil, which she wore for portraits and during the ceremony. Bridesmaids complemented Ashley’s tasteful bridal style by donning sleek black gowns of their choosing. Bryant and his groomsmen also kept with a formal and sophisticated vibe and looked dapper in matching black tuxedos.

How They Met and Got Engaged

Ashley and Bryant met as coworkers at their first job out of college. Ashley was instantly impressed by Bryant’s “intelligence, and witty, quick sense of humor” and the pair became fast friends, until a job offer in New York caused a change of plans and feelings. “Determined not to let [the job offer] stop their chemistry,” Bryant says he finally asked Ashley out for drinks and dinner. “We snuck out of work early and went to the W Hotel for rooftop cocktails,” Ashley recalls. After that, they went to dinner at a restaurant in Penn Quarter followed by a romantic walk on the Mall.

Following their first date, the couple spent the next few months inseparable and agreed to take their relationship long-distance once Bryant moved to New York City. Three-and-a-half years (and many Amtrak train rides back and forth) later, Bryant proposed along the C&O Canal in Georgetown. “I told Ashley that I would be coming to DC for a design industry conference,” says Bryant. He instead surprised Ashley with an elaborate proposal, which included his brother hiding in disguise to catch the proposal on camera, and even arranging for their family and friends to fly into town to celebrate.

The Ceremony & Cocktail Hour

The ceremony took place at The Cathedral of St. Matthew the Apostle, which features Renaissance Revival architecture and is conveniently located near Dupont Circle—an easy drive from The Line Hotel. After the ceremony, a cocktail hour followed on the hotel’s rooftop, where guests enjoyed live music, passed bites, and a bourbon punch.

The Modern Hotel Wedding Reception

At their modern hotel wedding, guests were greeted with Champagne glasses that doubled as escort cards and led them to the tables dressed with neutral linens, baby’s-breath floral arrangements, gold laser-cut table numbers, and acrylic place cards. The wedding party sat at a head table, which included ghost chairs, greenery table runners, and candle lighting to accent the dinner-party vibe. Along with their personalized details and decor, the couple had a traditional Chinese Lion Dance to pay homage to Bryant’s heritage. “It was a huge surprise to all our guests,” the couple says. The evening ended with the cutting of a magnificent four-tiered confection, and late-night Krispy Kreme donuts and hot coffee for all of their guests.

The Details

Photographer: Nichole Meredith Photography | Venue & Caterer: The LINE Hotel DC | Event Planner: Liz & Co Events | Florist: Steelcut Flower Co. | Cake: Buttercream Bakeshop | Hair Stylist: Ever Hernandez at Voila Hair Salon | Makeup Artist: Phenomenal Faces | Bride’s Attire: Romona Keveza from Carine’s Bridal Atelier | Groom’s Attire: Suitsupply | Transportation: Bayside Limousines (limos); Lasting Impressions (vintage Rolls-Royce) | Music: DJ Reece | Calligraphy: A Fabulous Fete

