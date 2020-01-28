Weddings

An Elegant Farmhouse-Style Wedding With a Must-See Floral Chandelier

Recognize these lovebirds? They're on the cover of our Winter/Spring 2020 issue!

Photographs by Kurstin Roe Photography

Following a company outing to a Yankees game, Sam and Christina, who were working at a small marketing agency, spent the subway ride home chatting and continued the conversation on the walk home—turns out they lived in the same neighborhood. Sam started inviting Christina to have lunch with him, which she admits was “kind of weird at first.” But romance blossomed, and seven years later they married at an intimate, elegant farmhouse wedding. Check out their full celebration below, which was featured in our latest issue.

The Elegant Farmhouse Wedding Invitations & Attire

Watercolor stationery with a eucalyptus motif, along with the bride’s lace-and-flutter-sleeved gown, set a countryside tone for the 80-guest affair. Sam and the wedding party also complemented Christina’s feminine gown by wearing blue. Personal touches were seen throughout the celebration as well, such as cocktail napkins that creatively featured the couple’s adorable pup, Basil.

The Elegant Farmhouse Wedding Ceremony & Cocktail Hour

The couple exchanged vows beneath a floral-covered arch overlooking picturesque water and open pasture; Christina and her attendants held bouquets of white peonies paired with burnt-orange poppies, anemones, and sweet peas. Servers passed drinks at cocktail hour, and friends and family enjoyed freshly shucked oysters from War Shore Oyster Company and played lawn games.

The Elegant Farmhouse Wedding Reception

The celebration continued inside the venue’s rustic barn, decorated with a floral chandelier of larkspur suspended above the wedding-party table, and a palette of copper, ivory, gray, and shades of blue. Guests took their places at a mix of round and farmhouse-style tables for a dinner of barbecue—the bride and groom’s favorite part of the evening—then noshed on ice-cream-cookie sandwiches from the Captain Cookie food truck. Christina and Sam sent everyone home with an Old Blue BBQ spice packet, plus a to-go container for next-day barbecue.

The Details:

Photographer: Kurstin Roe Photography | Venue: Riverside on the Potomac | Planning & Design: Bellwether Events | Florist: LynnVale Studios | Stationery: Minted (save-the-dates); Bliss & Bone (invitations); Artisan Matchmaker (day-of) | Catering: Old Blue BBQ | Hair Stylist: The Stylist Abroad | Makeup Artist: Phenomenal Faces | Attire: Kathryn Conover (bride); Suitsupply (groom) | Music: Sage String Quartet (ceremony); District Remix (reception) | Videographer: Roulette Travel | Decor: Barnes Farmhouse Tables; La Tavola Fine Linen; Fabrication Events; DC Rental | Photo booth: Dan Goldman Events

Jacqueline Tynes
Assistant Editor, Washingtonian Weddings

Jacqueline comes to Washingtonian with close to five years of digital content experience and SEO best practices. She previously was a senior editorial associate at WeddingWire, specializing in wedding fashion, and before that, an assistant at Vow Bride. Originally from Norfolk, Virginia, she now lives in Columbia Heights.

