Look Inside My Home: An Eckington Three Bedroom With Art Basel Finds, Cat-Shaped Bookends, and Two “Fur Babies”

Katherine Cotsonas and her partner Tim Hoagland have lived in their three-bedroom Eckington home for three-and-a-half years. They share the neutral-hued space with their two “fur babies,” aka cats Sabrina and Ollie, which they adopted from City Kitties.

Cotsonas, a publicist who recently launched her own company, and Hoagland, a graphic designer, lived on 14th Street for several years before making the move to their now-neighborhood. While they loved the hustle and bustle of their former stomping grounds, they were ready for Eckington’s more laidback feel.

“[It’s] full of character and truly reflects a cross-section of the city,” says Cotsonas of Eckington, where the duo has decorated their home with plants, souvenirs from museum shops, and Art Basel finds.

Who lives there: Katherine Cotsonas, Tim Hoagland, and cats Sabrina and Ollie

Approximate square-footage: 1,020 square-feet

Number of bedrooms: Three

Number of bathrooms: One-and-a-half

Favorite piece of furniture: “I love our bed so much,” says Cotsonas. “It’s the first real adult furniture I bought for this house and it gives our room a clean, zen feel.”

Favorite home interior store: Cotsonas is a fan of local spots like Little Leaf and Shop Made in DC, while Hoagland likes stopping by the gift stores at the Hirshhorn and the National Museum of Women in the Arts. And when it comes to larger chain stores, the duo opts for West Elm, CB2, and Framebridge.

Fave DIY: “I’m not a big DIY-er, but on any given Saturday, I’m re-potting, propagating, or moving my plants around,” says Cotsonas. “I also play around with flower arranging from time to time. Do those count?”

Splurge: “I have an excessive stash of fancy candles and incense. Right now I like Maison Louis Marie + Papier d’Arménie,” says Cotsonas. “We got our two fur babies a ridiculously cute and totally unnecessary cat cave from Max and Bone for Christmas.”

Steal: These acrylic trays from Amazon, which Cotsonas has in three sizes throughout the house. The couple also owns two of these floor-length Ikea mirrors.

Design advice: “Get a little weird with it,” says Cotsonas. “Cat bookends, wacky art, and a wooden Scrabble set probably aren’t the coolest new design trends, but adding unconventional touches to our space has really made it our own.”

This interview has been edited and condensed.

