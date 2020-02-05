While Adrienne Leach is no longer waiting tables, she does credit her time at 14th street’s Italian restaurant, Etto for introducing her to her now husband, Stephen Korda. At the time, Stephen was staging in the kitchen—but amidst the restaurant’s cozy aesthetic, the pair grew close quickly. So, quickly that when Stephen took a new job up the street at The Garden District, Adrienne began to split her shifts between the two restaurants. After dating for six months, the pair moved in together. Four years and one engagement later, the couple planned a chic celebration at the National Museum of Women in the Arts. Check out their DC museum wedding to learn more about the couple, where they got their inspiration for the big day, and more.

The DC Museum Wedding Theme

Adrienne and Stephen’s chic DC museum wedding incorporated a range of pink hues, such as warm red, dusty rose, and blush, to create as they describe a “version of a Tuscan color palette.” Florals included ballet-slipper-pink and ivory garden roses, hydrangeas, and astilbes. The menu selections were also a big part of planning for the couple, because Stephen is a chef and they both share a love for food. Finding the right caterer was at the top of their priority list.

The Wedding Fashion

Adrienne wore a romantic lace Marchesa gown, which featured a peek-a-boo illusion lace neckline. Her hair was pulled back in an elegant low bun with a few loose strands left out to frame her face. Bridesmaid dresses each wore a gown of their choosing in a shade from the couple’s wedding color scheme. As for Stephen and his groomsmen, they stuck to a traditional look by wearing black tuxedos.

How They Got Engaged

The couple got engaged while on vacation in Paris. It was during Adrienne’s first year of teaching, when they’d decided to plan a trip for her winter break. Despite both feeling jet lagged, Stephen proposed the first night of their trip after a romantic dinner. “He asked me to marry him at the grounds of the Musee de l’Armee,” recalls Adrienne. Moments later, she said, the Eiffel Tower lit up in the background with a thousand twinkling lights.

The DC Museum Wedding Ceremony

At the ceremony, Adrienne and Stephen exchanged vows underneath a gorgeous chuppah decorated by their florist Helen Olivia. “The chuppah structure itself was modern copper with greenery and floral flowing along the front arch; deep green vines, eucalyptus, and other loose, organic greenery were woven through with roses and other garden flowers in white, ivory and blush,” explains Adrienne. The couple even added a sentimental touch to their ceremony by hanging Stephen’s grandfather’s talis as part of the canopy and wrapping Adrienne’s father’s talis around their shoulders while they said their vows.

The DC Museum Wedding Reception

For their reception, the couple opted for a formal sit-down dinner where their menu featured a variety of Italian-inspired dishes, such as beef tenderloin with salsa verde, mashed potatoes, and haricot verts. As for decor, they created a natural and romantic wedding aesthetic with the help of soft ivory and blush blooms paired with lush greenery, as well as neutral table linens, candle votives, and gold flatware. At the end of the night, the couple had a small lemon-sponge and berry-filled cake with vanilla buttercream icing for cutting and a dessert buffet of mini treats, such as Manchego cheesecakes with quince, coconut cakes, and more.

The Details:

Photographer: Plume Photography | Venue: National Museum of Women in the Arts | Planning & Design: Etc. Coordinators | Florist: Helen Olivia Flowers | Invitations: Creative Parties Ltd. | Catering & Cake: Susan Gage Caterers | Hair & Makeup Artist: Susan Lim | Bride’s Attire: Marchesa (designer); Riziks (bridal salon) | Groom’s Attire: Emporio Armani (designer); Bloomingdales (store) | Music: PrimeTime Band from Bialeks Music | Transportation: RMA Transportation

