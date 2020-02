About Sushiko cuisines Japanese Location(s) 5399 Wisconsin Ave NW

Washington, DC 20015 Awards 100 Very Best 2020

This mainstay satisfies cravings for everything from vegetable tempura to maki and crudo. (Ombré pink slices of yellowtail with grapefruit are a must.) But the greatest treasures reside on the daily specials list, which might include katsu pork ribs in chili-soy caramel or delicacy fish for sashimi and nigiri. Among the finds you won’t see at most sushi spots: both Hokkaido and California uni plus prized fatty tuna cheek. Expensive.

