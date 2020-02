About Elephant Jumps cuisines Thai Location(s) 8110 Arlington Blvd

Falls Church, VA 22042 Awards 100 Very Best 2020

You know you’ve ordered well when the diners next to you lean over to ask what’s on your table. Such is the case with this formidable Thai restaurant’s fried-papaya salad—golden fritters of fruit with lime sauce. Expect everyone to continue ogling the fried snapper prettied up with strips of green mango and cashews. Another treasure: banana-blossom salad with coconut milk, chicken, and shrimp. Inexpensive.

