Where to Eat Brunch on President’s Day Around DC

President’s Day Monday means a long weekend—and another day for breakfast plates and bottomless mimosas. Check out one of these local spots for brunch on Monday, February 17.

All-Purpose

1250 9th St., NW; 79 Potomac Ave., SE

Pizza gets the brunch treatment with toppings like breakfast sausage, poached eggs, and maple syrup. For $21, you can sip on bottomless mimosas, bellinis, and Aperol spritzes.

Alta Strada

465 K St., NW; 2911 District Ave., Fairfax

The DC location offers multiple bottomless brunch options for endless pizza, pasta, and cocktails. Order unlimited food or drink for $29 or both for $39. In Virginia, you can get your bacon and eggs in pasta form with an order of bucatini carbonara.

Ambar

2901 Wilson Blvd., Clarendon

Savory pies, creamy spreads, and mezze platters are all part of Balkan brunch. For those eager to sample widely, try unlimited plates and brunch drinks (must be ordered by the whole table, $34 per person with 25 cent drinks).

Brookland’s Finest

3126 12th St., NE

Deck out your beverage at the build-you-own-bloody-Mary bar with toppings like smoked olives and Old Bay. The menu features blueberry ricotta waffles and a fried green tomato Benedict.

Boundary Stone

116 Rhode Island Ave., NW

Heal a hangover with hearty fare like corned beef hash or a breakfast burger. You can also get a hair-of-the-dog with bottomless mimosas and bloody Marys for a $17.

Brasserie Liberté

3251 Prospect St., NW

Get your frites-fix at the French restaurant in Georgetown, where strips of golden potatoes are paired with steak, mussels, and beer-battered fish. The menu also includes salads, sandwiches, and egg dishes.

Buena Vida

8407 Ramsey Ave., Silver Spring; 2900 Wilson Blvd., Clarendon

All-you-can-eat small plates are on the brunch menu at the sibling Mexican restaurants. Head to Silver Spring for tacos stuffed with steak and eggs or Clarendon for breakfast sliders. Both locations have guacamole and huevos rancheros (must be ordered by the whole table, $35 at the Silver Spring location; $34 with 25 cent drinks in Clarendon).

Casolare

2505 Wisconsin Ave., NW

The Glover Park restaurant serves deli favorites like pastrami reubens and eggs with lox. Sip bottomless brunch cocktails for $20 per person.

Farmers Restaurant Group

Multiple locations in DC, MD, VA

A la carte and buffet brunches are available at all locations of this local American restaurant group. Pile plates with egg scrambles, breakfast jambalaya, and brûléed grapefruit.

Le Diplomate

1601 14th St., NW

Head to Stephen Starr’s 14th Street brasserie between 9:30 AM and 3 PM for a decadent brunch, which can include shellfish plateaus, buttermilk pancakes, or the the famous burger.

The Riggsby

1731 New Hampshire Ave., NW

Bottles of bubbly are half off at the supper club’s champagne brunch. Pour into bellinis or mimosas and pair with savory egg dishes and sweet pancakes.

Supra

1205 11th St., NW

Georgian fare like khachapuri, cheesy bread with eggs, is on the Shaw restaurant’s brunch menu. The Instagrammable dish can include hearty toppings like potato, pork, and beef.

St. Anselm

1250 5th St., NE

Some of the best buttermilk biscuits in the city can be found at the Union Market-adjacent restaurant. Pair with eggs and sweet pancakes or go full steakhouse and order the ax handle rib eye.

Tico

1926 14th St., NW

You can order unlimited food for $29 per person and add bottomless beverages for an extra $10. Wash down breakfast tacos and French toast churros with margaritas, mimosas, and spicy bloody Marys.

