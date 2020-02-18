Food

Chef Adam Howard. Photograph courtesy of MoKi Media.

Chef Adam Howard has left New American fine-dining destination Blue Duck Tavern. His new gig: executive chef at Brookland-based Occasions Caterers.

Howard spent two years helming the Park Hyatt hotel restaurant in Foggy Bottom, which earned Michelin one-star accolades during his tenure before losing its star in the 2020 guide. Prior to joining Blue Duck, he worked for big names in the industry, including Volt by Bryan Voltaggio and the now-defunct Mike Isabella Concepts. He’s currently in the process of revamping menus for the boutique catering company.

Park Hyatt general manager Terry Dunbar says the restaurant will be announcing a new chef de cuisine soon.

