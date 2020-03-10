Your Guide to Celebrating St. Patrick’s Day Around DC

St. Patrick’s Day is Tuesday, March 17, but you don’t need to wait for a dram of whiskey or Guinness n’ eggs. Here’s your guide to all the festivities happening over the coming week.

The Blaguard

2003 18th St., NW

It’s a week-long countdown to St. Patrick’s Day at the Adams Morgan pub, which means half-priced Irish beer and whiskey starting Tuesday, March 10. On the actual holiday, doors open at 10 AM for day-long festivities.

Hook Hall

3400 Georgia Ave. NW

Park View’s huge drinking hall is hosting a four-part bar Olympics in honor of the Irish holiday on Thursday from 6:30 to 9 PM. Compete in a relay race, corn hole, beer pong, and buddy beam balancing act. Celebrate (or commiserate) over a beer afterward. Tickets are $10 and include a specialty cocktail and swag.

Barrel

613 Pennsylvania Ave. SE

The Capitol Hill whiskey bar is hosting its fourth annual “Smashed Potato” celebration, Friday through Sunday. Come for live music from Sara Phillips, who is also a Barrel bartender, and food and drink specials (think green mashed potatoes).

Jack Rose Dining Saloon

2007 18th St. NW

Get ready for five days full of Irish whiskey at the Adams Morgan brown liquor mecca, which is hosting special events Friday through Tuesday. A different distillery will be represented each day, including Tullamore Dew and Jameson, and will give away free tastes to the first 25 guests plus specials. Then on St. Patrick’s Day, it’s a two-level party with discounted whiskey drinks, boilermakers, and more.

Guinness Open Gate Brewery

5001 Washington Blvd, Halethorpe, MD

Here’s a destination-worthy event: the nation’s only Guinness brewery near Baltimore will transform into an Irish market village on Saturday and Sunday from 10 AM to 10 PM. After grabbing an Irish breakfast in the brewery restaurant, festival-goers can watch Irish dancers, listen to live music, browse dozens of food stalls offering both Irish and Maryland specialties, and sample exclusive, limited edition St. Patrick’s Day bers in collaboration with local brewers. Tickets are $20.

Ireland at The Wharf

760 Maine Ave. SW

Pay homage to the Emerald Isle during the Wharf’s festivities on Saturday from 1 to 6 PM, which will include jig-worthy performances from Poor Man’s Gambit and 19th Street Band, plus a ticketed performance by Scythian at Union Stage. There’s also an official after party at Kirwan’s Irish Pub. Entrance to the festival is free with food and drink sold separately, but VIP tickets are $75.

Luck of the Irish Pub Crawl

2424 Wilson Blvd, Arlington

Arlington pub crawls have been known to get a bit rowdy. This year’s boozy shamrock fest will take place on Saturday from noon to 7 PM. Tickets are $15.95.

Hops N Shine

3410 Mount Vernon Ave., Alexandria

Alexandria’s beer and grilled cheese bar is throwing a St. Paddy’s themed “crafternoon” for the whole family on Saturday from noon to 4 PM. You can even swap grilled cheese for a festive Irish corned beef sandwich, and the 21+ crowd can sip brews on tap while they cut and paste. Reserve a free ticket.

Rocket Frog Brewing Company

22560 Glenn Dr., Sterling

The brewery hosts a four-leaf clover vinyasa class on Sunday at 10:30 AM. A tasting of liquid luck (read: beer) will follow the morning flow. Tickets are $20.

The Inn at Little Washington

309 Middle St., Washington

If pub crawls aren’t your thing, the luxe country hideaway is throwing a staycation alternative on Monday. The Inn’s acclaimed chef Patrick O’Connell has designed a one-night-only tasting menu with dishes like truffle-stuffed pheasant and Celtic Sea smoked salmon. There will also be performances from the Boyle School of Irish Dance and accordion player Sean McComiskey. Tickets are $298.

And then on St. Patrick’s Day…

The Dubliner

4 F St. NW

One of DC’s longest running Irish pubs has attracted the likes of Barack Obama for a Paddy’s Day pint, and is celebrating with live music, dancing, and specials all day on Tuesday. For diehard early risers, Guinness will be on offer for 46 cents between 9 and 10 AM.

Duffy’s Irish Pub

1016 H St. NE

The lively bar is going all out on Tuesday. Doors open at 11 AM, and the first 30 guests who show up ready to celebrate will receive free Irish breakfast burritos (yes, apparently that’s a thing). From there, kick back $5 green beers and watch the live Irish dancers who will dance through the doors at 6 PM.

Dacha Beer Garden

1600 7th St. NW and 79 Potomac Ave. SE

The sister beer gardens in Shaw and Navy Yard are pouring green beer at both locations on Tuesday. A half-liter of their stealthy wheat beer, Weihenstephaner Vitus, will go for $12.

McClellan’s Retreat

2031 Florida Ave., NW

This Dupont cocktail lounge is often confused with an Irish pub (blame the name), so the owners decided to embrace the similarities, temporarily converting their American bar into “O’McClellahan’s.” To fit the name change, they’ve dreamed up a roster of Irish drinks and a Jameson party on Tuesday.

Renegade

3100 Clarendon Blvd., Arlington

Arlington’s mod coffeehouse-bar is celebrating with $5 stouts and shots on Tuesday from noon to 2 AM. Making use of the space’s 20 foot stage, DJ Pat Premier and DJ Witty will be at the party before the Hooligans take to the stage at 4 PM.

Baked & Wired

1052 Thomas Jefferson St. NW

Swap the gold coins for sprinkles and cover two large cookies in shamrock frosting on Tuesday at 6 PM during a festive cookie decorating class. Tickets are $13.

